The Oppo RX17 Neo leads Amazon's superb list of SIM-free phone deals under £250

Amazon Prime Day has been well and truly over for a few weeks, and yet Amazon still seems to be going strong in the world of budget mobile phone deals, offering a range of sub-£250 SIM-free bargains.

For those on the hunt for a budget device, the offer that really stands out from Amazon is the Oppo RX17 Neo. While this isn't exactly the most recognisable phone on the market, its an affordable device with specs way above its price tag.

Especially considering you can currently get it from Amazon for just £249 (down from £279) making it the cheapest offer on the market. It's a mobile phone we championed for its excellent battery life and impressive screen when we reviewed it, and one that you will struggle to improve on at this price.

On top of this Oppo offer, Amazon is running a fair few budget phone options. With a whole range of devices under £250, ranging from Samsung phone deals to Huawei deals, those looking to grab a cheap phone offer have a load of options from Amazon right now.

We've listed the best budget options down below. Or, if none of these handsets fit what you need from a phone, check out our guide to the best mobile phone deals for everything else.

These budget Amazon mobile phone deals:

Oppo RX17 Neo: £279 £249 at Amazon

With an impressive £30 saving on an already cheap phone, this offer is absolutely excellent. In our review of this device we praised its excellent battery life, high-end screen and powerful processor. Not to mention its price, which is now even cheaper.

Motorola Moto G7: £239 £219.99 at Amazon

Motorola frequently makes some of the best budget phones out there and the Moto G7 is a brilliant example of that. At a price of just £219.99 you're getting some great performance, a well-built overall design and a huge, clear display. This is easily one of the best devices you can get at this price bracket.



Moto G7 Power: £179 at Amazon

Like the Moto G7 above but not a fan of the price? This Moto G7 Power takes all of the best bits of that handset and condenses down the price. And, with the very special feature of a huge 5000mAh battery, this phone is perfect for those who want a fan that won't randomly die on them!



Samsung Galaxy A40: £219 £194.99 at Amazon

Samsung's new 'A' series devices have brought affordability to the manufacturer's name. You're getting all of the style and finesse of Samsung's phones while cutting the price all the way down to just under £200. Not to mention, this is the best price currently available on this device.

Huawei P20 Lite: £329.99 £179.99 at Amazon

Coming in just under £180, the Huawei P20 Lite is arguably one of the best phones you can get at this price point, especially considering how much lower this is compared to its RRP. It features an attractive design, high-end display and both face unlock and fingerprint features.

