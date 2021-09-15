The Mercedes EQS gets a six-figure price tag – and an £8,000 optional extra

It’s no secret that the Mercedes EQS marks a bold step forward for the future of electric vehicles (EVs). We only spent a short time with the car, but we were still able to get a first-hand taste of its impressive range, speed and technological credentials, which dwarf those of the brand’s more affordable electric alternatives like the EQA, EQB and EQC.

Until now, though, we hadn’t been given a concrete figure for its UK price. Well, the EQS 450+ is now hitting showrooms across the country – and the entry-level model will set you back £99,995.

The EQS will ship in a variety of trim levels, with each variant demanding a steeper fee as you add more bells and whistles. As per Autocar, the entry-level AMG-Line car comes as standard with 20-inch alloy wheels, rear-axle steering, a panoramic sunroof, and heated seats in both rows, but that’s about all the fancy extras you’ll get.

Moving up the line, the AMG Line Premium model of the EQS adds another £7,000 on top of its price tag, though for that money you’ll get one-inch larger multi-spoke alloys, a 360-degree camera, an advanced driver aid package and a Burmester sound system.

Above that model, though, comes perhaps the EQS’ most bombastic optional extra. For an additional £7,995 (bearing in mind we’ve already added £7,000 on top of that base £99,995 figure), drivers can add Mercedes’ dashboard-spanning, AI-enabled Hyperscreen.

Essentially, it’s a singular curved screen that houses three digital displays – one for instruments, infotainment and front passenger functions, respectively – and is the biggest screen ever built in a Mercedes vehicle. Trust us, it’s pretty cool.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

But we’re not done yet. For another £7,000, drivers can benefit from a heads-up display, remote parking functionality and gesture controls, along with some yacht-like aesthetic trimmings and a heated steering wheel.

Then, if you’re really looking to empty your wallet, the all-singing, all-dancing EQS 450+ Exclusive Luxury model adds ventilated massage seats, an air balance package and Nappa leather upholstery for the princely sum of £120,995.

In fairness, a price tag of somewhere between £100,000 and £120,000 for an electric car with such impressive on-road performance (484 miles is best-in-class) doesn’t seem too dramatic when observing the EQS alongside its loosely comparable competitors.

We drove a kitted-out Porsche Taycan 4s costing £104,941, for example, which – while undoubtedly impressive – didn’t bowl us over in quite the same way as Mercedes’ top-of-the-range EV.

Tesla’s much-lauded Model S Plaid, too – which is far quicker but doesn’t boast as high a range as the EQS – starts at £129,990, so Mercedes’ price tag does in fact seem about the right figure.

We still can’t afford one, mind.