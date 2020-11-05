The iPhone XR has fallen in price but iPhone 11 deals are the better value choice

Since the iPhone 12 launched and with Black Friday peering its discounted head around the corner, both the iPhone 11 and XR have seen considerable drops in costs recently.

In fact, straight after Tim Cook announced the release of iPhone 12 deals, both of these older handsets saw £100+ fall off their price tags. And now, finally, those price drops have spread out to iPhone XR deals on contract.

And while that now makes the iPhone XR an extremely affordable phone, we would still suggest going for the iPhone 11. That's because despite the difference in specs, iPhone 11 deals really aren't that much more expensive right now.

For example, while you could get 100GB of data on the iPhone XR for £32 a month...it only costs £34 on the 11. Considering the cost between the two devices has closed in so much, upgrading to the iPhone 11 seems like an easy choice to make.

Below we've listed the best offers on both handsets with similar pricing and data caps.

The best iPhone XR deals right now:

iPhone XR: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | £9 upfront (With code TR30) | 25GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm

Amongst all of the iPhone XR deals that have come down in price recently, this one feels like the best. It charges just £29 a month and £39 upfront (£9 with code: TR30) for 25GB of data - plenty for most people with enough data to stream, game and use social media through the whole month. That all comes on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network.

iPhone XR: at Fonehouse | Three | FREE upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £32pm

While the above is great, for some it's going to fall short in terms of its data cap. This offer on the Three network launches you all the way up to 100GB. That's going to be plenty for most people's monthly needs, getting in hours of streaming, gaming and more. And all of that comes in at just £32 a month with no upfront costs.

The best iPhone 11 deals right now:

iPhone 11 64GB: at Carphone Warehouse | iD Mobile | £49.99 upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29.99pm

This looks to be the best value iPhone 11 deal on the market right now, offering 20GB of data for just £29.99 a month and £49.99 upfront. That price comes on the 64GB storage model of the iPhone 11 and beats out all other contracts to be the cheapest option around right now.

What are the iPhone 11 and XR like?

As one of the best-value iPhones currently on the market (even with the iPhone 11 and now the even newer iPhone 12 out!) there's a lot to love with the iPhone XR. Above everything, the battery stands out. Despite its age, it has a very healthy battery for Apple at 2942mAh.

Sporting Apple's Liquid Retina display and a powerful A12 Bionic chip, going for this more budget flagship doesn't have to mean taking a hit on specs. It might no longer be Apple's newest, but it's still very much capable.

Read our full iPhone XR review

While the iPhone 11 isn't hugely different to the iPhone XR, it has made improvements in all of the most crucial areas. That means an upgrade to a dual camera set-up, with wide angle lens and optical zooms. An increased battery capacity of 3110mAh and Apple's second most powerful CPU available after the one found in the iPhone 12.

Read our full iPhone 11 review