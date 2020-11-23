The iPhone 11 deals battleground is proving one of the fiercest this Black Friday

Last year, the iPhone 11 truly won the war when it came to Black Friday phone deals. Despite only having been released a few weeks prior to savings silly season, retailers went BIG on savings and there were some extraordinary tariffs for shoppers to get their claws into.

Sadly, it seems that iPhone 12 deals are going to remain stubbornly high this time around. But - in much brighter news - the iPhone 11 is still a fantastic Apple phone and it's now even cheaper.

If you don't mind spending a bit upfront, you can get the bills of the 2019 flagship (yep, it's still only just over a year old) down to a bargain £26 per month. Alternatively, you can get the handset absolutely free. Either way, you're going to get a big fat stack of data, calls and texts to use every month.

Of the literally thousands of iPhone 11 deals in the UK, we've rounded up the three that we reckon top the lot this Black Friday below.

Top 3: Black Friday 2020's best iPhone 11 deals:

iPhone 11 deals: what's the iPhone 11 like?

iPhone 11 review

Of course, with the annual turnaround of flashy new flagships, it's easy to get swept away with the latest and greatest. However, it's important to remember ex-flagship handsets like the iPhone 11 still capture some of the best, up-to-date technology. Better still, as previously mentioned, you can bag them for a far cheaper price point than at release.

The more budget-friendly of Apple's ex-flagship range from 2019, the iPhone 11 continues to prove itself as a top phone choice, mixing strong specs and the aforementioned affordable pricing.

(Image credit: Future)

Internally, there's a 3110mAh battery, Apple's high-powered A13 Bionic chip, and an IP68 rating. Look outside, and Apple rocks a Liquid Retina PS LCD display - very high-definition, in other words, with an array of colourful yet muted variants to choose from – purple, yellow, green, as well as the usual white, black and PRODUCT(Red) culprits.

But where this phone really shines is its camera with 4K video, impressive night mode, portrait mode and a dual lens set-up. And let's not forget you can now capture the not-quite-cottoned-on 'Slofie' with slo-mo functionality included in the iPhone 11's front-facing camera.