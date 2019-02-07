The Google Home Max price gets an incredibly rare discount

If you're looking for a smart speaker with powerful audio, then the Google Home Max is your best choice and lucky for you, it's currently on sale. For a limited time, you can apply the coupon code MAX20 and save £20 on the Google smart home speaker. That's the best price we've seen for the smart speaker that's rarely discounted and ships for free in the UK.



The Google Home Max is a smart speaker that produces quality and powerful audio, unlike most smart speakers. The Home Max features deep-sounding bass with four internal speakers which include a 4.5-inch subwoofer and two tweeters. The Google Home Max will also analyse, tune and update itself to produce premium sound that fills every room its played in.



The Google Home Max also has the Google Assistant built-in, so like other smart home speakers you can play music, ask questions, set reminders and more with the command of your voice. You can also control other smart home devices with your voice and set the temperature, adjust your lights and more.

Google Home Max £399 £379 at AO.com

For a limited time you can save £20 on the Google Home Max with coupon code MAX20. The powerful smart speaker (available in black and grey) plays music, answers questions and can control your smart home devices all with the command of your voice.View Deal

Read more about this powerful smart home speaker with our Google Home Max review, and see more of our best Google Home deals that are also available for options on the smaller and cheaper versions.