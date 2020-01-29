The Galaxy S20 is almost here bringing the Samsung Note 10 5G way down in price

It's the perfect time to get a new phone. If you have the patience to wait, new phone releases tend to shoot the prices of older handsets straight down. And with Samsung's latest launch - the S20 - just around the corner, a surprising handset has seen a wave of price drops.
Now sitting at a price tag comfortably lower than the iPhone 11 Pro and only slightly more than the Galaxy S10 Plus, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G has seen a massive drop in cost.
Even more confusing still, the handset has managed to fall in price below its smaller, non-5G brother - the regular Note 10. Considering just how much money you're currently saving on this handset, it really does feel like the perfect alternative to the soon to be released (and likely very pricey) Samsung Galaxy S20.
While it is certainly a lot cheaper, you're still paying a fairly large price for the Note 10 5G, so is it any good? Obviously, it's 5G compatible which is a win in itself, it's both the biggest and most powerful phone Samsung has ever made and it arguably has the best screen on the market for any phone.
We've picked out the best deals on this phone and listed them below. And if you want to find out more about the specs you'll be getting, scroll even further and find our mini-review.
The best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G deals:
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G: at Mobiles.co.uk | EE | £65 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 75GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £41pm
Landing the best balance of costs, this feels like the best of these three offers. You're getting an EE contract at £41 a month and £65 upfront. That's only slightly more than what you would pay for the S10 Plus while still getting 75GB of data.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G: at Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | £140 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 45GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £37pm
For anyone who wants lower monthly bills, this will leap out as the obvious choice. If you give your upfront costs a small boost to £140 (with our code 10OFF) then you're only left with a cost of £37 a month. That gets you a pretty hefty 45GB of data each month as well.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G: at Mobiles.co.uk | EE | £40 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 125GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £46pm
Finally, the option for people who need a lot of data. You're getting 125GB of data for a price of just £46 a month and £40 upfront (with that 10OFF code again). That's a pretty excellent price for all of that data on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network.
Why go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G?
As we briefly alluded to above, the Note 10 Plus 5G has a lot to offer. Looking past the 5G capability (it's in the name after all...), Samsung has hit all of the bases with this phone.
You're getting a massive 4300mAh battery, a 12GB ram processor, a 6.8-inch AMOLED display and a powerful triple camera set-up. The Note 10 Plus 5G basically takes all of the market-leading specs of the Note 10 Plus and makes it all 5G compatible.
