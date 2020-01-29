The Galaxy S20 is almost here bringing the Samsung Note 10 5G way down in price

It's the perfect time to get a new phone. If you have the patience to wait, new phone releases tend to shoot the prices of older handsets straight down. And with Samsung's latest launch - the S20 - just around the corner, a surprising handset has seen a wave of price drops.

Now sitting at a price tag comfortably lower than the iPhone 11 Pro and only slightly more than the Galaxy S10 Plus, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G has seen a massive drop in cost.

Even more confusing still, the handset has managed to fall in price below its smaller, non-5G brother - the regular Note 10. Considering just how much money you're currently saving on this handset, it really does feel like the perfect alternative to the soon to be released (and likely very pricey) Samsung Galaxy S20.

While it is certainly a lot cheaper, you're still paying a fairly large price for the Note 10 5G, so is it any good? Obviously, it's 5G compatible which is a win in itself, it's both the biggest and most powerful phone Samsung has ever made and it arguably has the best screen on the market for any phone.

We've picked out the best deals on this phone and listed them below. And if you want to find out more about the specs you'll be getting, scroll even further and find our mini-review.

See everything else on offer with our mobile phone deals guide

The best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G deals:

Why go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G?

As we briefly alluded to above, the Note 10 Plus 5G has a lot to offer. Looking past the 5G capability (it's in the name after all...), Samsung has hit all of the bases with this phone.

You're getting a massive 4300mAh battery, a 12GB ram processor, a 6.8-inch AMOLED display and a powerful triple camera set-up. The Note 10 Plus 5G basically takes all of the market-leading specs of the Note 10 Plus and makes it all 5G compatible.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G review