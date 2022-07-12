The Best Prime Day kitchen and home deals: our editors' expert sale picks

The time has finally arrived to share with you the best Prime Day deals (opens in new tab) for home appliances - so if you were waiting for a new appliance to spice up your life, then now is the time to unleash the fury.
The good news is that now the prices have landed, we are seeing some impressive savings across the home and kitchen categories.
So we put our heads together and listed the best home, kitchen and appliance deals we've sniffed out over Prime Day so you don't have to do more searching.
From robot vacuum cleaners to coffee makers, video door bells to air fryers, you can have your home kitted out for (much) less this summer which will see you through to the end of the year, and beyond.
And if you're not shopping for yourself, there's bound to be something suitable for a friend or family member - think birthdays, weddings and other reasons to celebrate.
Seen something you like? You'll need to be quick to add-to-basket because many of these deals are live for only 48 hours.
And if it's not time that you run out of, the product may prove to be more popular than any of us could possibility imagine and ends up selling out - we've seen it happen, so don't let yourself become a statistic.
The deals below have been ordered lowest to highest and we'll keep adding to the page with any more deals we see, and also remove any that have sold out.
Keep scrolling to see if there's any home or kitchen appliance that'll help make home life more streamlined.
US deals
eufy HomeVac H30 Mate:
$179.99 $109.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $70 - This cordless handheld vacuum cleaner is a treat for pet and car cleaning, and with $80 off its list price it's a steal. We scored this model 4 out of 5 stars in our review (opens in new tab), finding it easy to maneuver and capable of picking up stubborn fluff around the home.
Ninja OS401 Foodi 12-in-1 XL Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer, 8-qt:
$229.99 $129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $99.01 - this pressure cooker will pressure cook and air fryer all in one pot. It'll also steam, slow cook, sear, sautés, dehydrate and more. The Ninja OS401 also comes with a 5.6-qt Cook & Crisp plate - perfect for entertaining.
Shark HD120BRN Blow Dryer|
$249.99 $175.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $74 - suitable for all hair types, this blow dryer promises ultra-fast drying with no heat damage. It comes with a styling brush and curl-defining deep diffuser.
Hoover ONEPWR Blade Max Pet:
$299.99 $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $100 - Lightweight, stylish and packing some strong suction, the Hoover ONEPWR Blade Max Pet is discounted by $100 this Prime Day. It comes with a 4.0Ah max battery, fast charger, dusting brush, crevice tool and a wall mount, and is specifically designed with pet-owners in mind, hence the inclusion of a motorized pet tool.
Tineco Pure ONE S11: $
349.99 $244.94 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $105.05 - This smart, stick vacuum cleaner is ideal for deep cleaning carpets, hard floors and the car. It has strong suction and is lightweight, making it easy to manoeuvre. It has up to 40 minutes runtime, and it's quiet, too.
Google Nest Cam (battery) 2-pack:
$329.99 $239.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $90 - With a list price of $179.99 each, you're making a nice saving on Google's first battery-powered home security camera. In our review (opens in new tab), we liked that this versatile camera is weather-proofed, thus suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, and that it has some neat features including facial recognition and integration with Google Assistant.
Neato D9:
$699.99 $349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $350 - While it's not the latest model from the robot vacuum industry veterans at Neato, 50% off the Neato D9 is a huge bargain. In our review (opens in new tab), we liked how easy to set up this mid-range model is, and praised its good dirt collection and accompanying app.
UK deals
Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fryer, 5.7L:
£99.99 £59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £40 - Backed by 1700W of power, this air fryer can fry, bake and roast and reheat. It has a genrous 5.7L capacity and the smart dial will adjust the temperature up to 205°C and cooking time upto 1 hour.
iRobot Roomba 692040 Connected Robot Vacuum|
£299 £169 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £130 - If you've ever wanted to tick vacuuming off the to-do list, then now is the time to make that happen. With a saving of 43%, this robot vacuum cleaner is a bargain which will remove dirt, dust and debris from your carpets and hard floors. It'll work through Google Assistant and Alexa, too.
Numatic HVT160-11 Henry Vacuum Cleaner:
£199.99 £144.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £55.50 - If you've lived in the UK for more than a few years, it's highly likely you've heard of this household name. Henry vacuums are the wholesome cleaning companion known for their charming design and powerful suction, and with £54 off this Amazon Prime Day, what more can you ask for.
Google Nest Cam (battery) 2-pack:
£319.99 £229.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £90 - Retailing at £179.99 each, you're netting a 30% discount for two of Google's first battery-powered home security cameras. In our review (opens in new tab), we liked that this versatile camera is weather-proofed, so you can use it both indoors and outdoors, and it has some neat features including facial recognition and integration with Google Assistant.
Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Machine by Sage|
£479.95 £259.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £219.96 - this pod coffee machine is one that will allow you to create personalised cafe style quality coffees at home, and create your favourite recipes. The fully automatic steam wand will create perfectly textured milk, and is something which will even clean itself.
