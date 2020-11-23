The best Black Friday DNA test deals: AncestryDNA, MyHeritage and 23andMe

Black Friday is a great time to buy a DNA test if you've ever been curious about your ancestry and heritage, or wanted to start building your family tree.

All the major DNA testing companies are offering their own Black Friday deals, with deep discounts. Whether you want to learn more about where your ancestors came from and connect with distant relatives, or discover information about your susceptibility to certain medical conditions, there's a DNA test kit for you.

All of these kits feature highly in our guide to the best DNA test kits due to the amount of detail they provide, how easy the results are to interpret, how quickly tests are processed, and how seriously they take data protection.

Don't live in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best DNA test deals near you.

US DNA test deals

Black Friday DNA test deals in the US

AncestryDNA: $99 $59 (save $40)

AncestryDNA is top of our guide to the best DNA tests, and there's $40 off the standard test for Black Friday. The kit will give you a huge amount of info about your heritage and ancestry, and the sheer number of other users means you're in with a great chance of finding some distant relatives. Ideal if you're building a family tree.

AncestryDNA AncestryHealth: $179 $119 (save $60)

There's an impressive $60 saving off this pack, which gives you results not only on your heritage, but also on your carrier status for certain health conditions, and susceptibility to particular diseases. You'll also get a fun report on your personal traits based on your DNA (such as eye color).

Best DNA test deal in the US AncestryDNA DNA + Family Tree Bundle: $178 $60 (save $118)

This set is the same as the standard AncestryDNA kit, but also includes a three-month World Explorer Membership, which allows you to search over 20 billion articles for details of your ancestors, and gives you a full toolkit for building and growing a complete family tree.

23andMe Ancestry + Traits: $99 $79 (save $20)

There's a modest saving on 23andMe's Ancestry + Traits service for Black Friday, This gives you lots of detail about where your ancestors hail from, all presented in a neat online dashboard that's easy and fun to explore. However, on Black Friday it's only a little cheaper than the full Health + Ancestry kit, which we'd be tempted to opt for instead.

23andMe Health + Ancestry: $199 $99 (save $100)

The full 23andMe DNA test kit is less than half price for Black Friday, and gives you everything you get in the standard Ancestry + Traits kit, plus a wealth of info on your predisposition to certain medical conditions and carrier status, which could be very useful, particularly if you're thinking of starting a family.

23andMe VIP Health + Ancestry: $499 $399 (save $100)

There's a huge $100 off the ultimate 23andMe bundle, which includes two Health + Ancestry kits (ideal for you and a partner), overnight shipping, priority lab processing so you get your results faster, and a one-to-one walkthrough of your results.

MyHeritage: $79 $39 (save $40)

This is an excellent Black Friday deal on a DNA test that benefits from a huge ancestry database for detailed, accurate results. It's also great for connecting you to relatives and building a family tree, and you can get free postage if you buy two or more kits (one for you and one for a friend, perhaps?)

UK DNA test deals

Black Friday DNA test deals in the UK

AncestryDNA: £79 £49 (save £30)

AncestryDNA is top of our guide to the best DNA tests, and there's a huge £30 off for Black Friday. The kit will give you a huge amount of info about your heritage and ancestry, and the sheer number of other users means you're in with a great chance of finding some distant relatives. Ideal if you're building a family tree.

23andMe Ancestry + Traits: £79 £64 (save £15)

There's a modest saving on 23andMe's Ancestry + Traits service for Black Friday, This gives you lots of detail about where your ancestors hail from, all presented in a neat online dashboard that's easy and fun to explore. However, on Black Friday it's only a little cheaper than the full Health + Ancestry kit, which we'd be tempted to opt for instead.

Best DNA test deal in the UK 23andMe Health + Ancestry: £149 £74 (save £75)

The full 23andMe DNA test kit is less than half price for Black Friday, and gives you everything you get in the standard Ancestry + Traits kit, plus a wealth of info on your predisposition to certain diseases and carrier status for medical conditions.

MyHeritage: £79 £39 (save £40)

This is an excellent Black Friday deal on a DNA test that benefits from a huge ancestry database for detailed, accurate results. It's also great for connecting you to relatives and building a family tree, and you can get free postage if you buy two or more kits (one for you and one for a friend, perhaps?)

