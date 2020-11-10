Tesco Mobile's Black Friday sale is here with cheap Galaxy S20 FE and iPhone XR deals

Despite the fact that Black Friday isn't set to officially kick off for another few weeks, a number of retailers are already launching their sales. And one of those early launchers is Tesco, revealing a host of bargain Black Friday phone deals.

These offers range from bigger name devices like iPhone XR deals and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals, through to more budget options like the Samsung Galaxy A51 or A41.

Head to Tesco Mobile to take advantage of these deals

Tesco Mobile has managed to heavily reduce the costs of these handsets, offering deals as cheap as £15.49 a month with no upfront costs. While that is obviously incredibly cheap, it is clear how Tesco has brought these prices so far.

All of these deals are on 36-month contracts, tying you in for an additional year over most normal contracts. You can however alter the deal to a 24 month contract or change how much data you're getting, but this will also alter your cost.

Along with mobile phone deals, Tesco is also offering early Black Friday SIM only deals with some pretty impressive price points.

These Tesco Mobile phone deals in full:

iPhone XR: at Tesco Mobile | 36 month contract | FREE upfront | 3GB data | 5000 minutes and texts | £25.49pm

The iPhone XR is now an older device but it can still be quite costly. This deal brings the price all the way down to just £25.49 while supplying you with 3GB of data. You can alter the amount of data you are getting to change your costs, making it cheaper or more expensive depending on what you need.

Samsung Galaxy A41: at Tesco Mobile | 36 month contract FREE upfront | 3GB data | 5000 minutes and texts | £18.49pm

The cheapest of Tesco Mobile's Black Friday phone deals, you can currently get the Galaxy A41 for just £18.49 a month. At that price Tesco will supply you with 3GB of data and 5000 minutes and texts. The A41, while an affordable phone, is pretty powerful and should be a great option on a budget.

Tesco Black Friday SIM only deals:

Tesco SIM | 18 month contract | 20GB data | 5000 minutes and texts | £12.50 per month

While Tesco has launched a couple of Black Friday SIM plans, this one is our favourite. It offers 20GB of data while only charging you £12.50 each month. That makes this one of the best cheap SIM plans around, with only a few other plans competing. With 20GB of data you'll be able to stream, game, use social media and browse the internet without getting near to your data cap.

How does a 36 month contract work?

Tesco Mobile is often able to offer some of the cheapest mobile phone deals around, but this is mainly due to its 36 month contracts. At its base, this is just exactly what it sounds like - a three year plan.

But, while some might find a 36 month contract to be a bit heavy on commitment, for others it will be perfect. You'll get the same cheap bills for three years and when your contract ends, you can upgrade, go somewhere else for your phone or keep the phone and just pay for your data allowance which will only cost you a few quid a month.