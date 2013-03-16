Sky On Demand completes terrestrial catch-up collection with 4oD

Here's how Sky On Demand will look on Monday

UPDATE: This is now up and running, and we can confirm that many of the big Channel 4 series are also available on Sky Go Extra.

Channel 4's 4oD catch-up TV platform will become available through Sky's connected On Demand platform from this Monday.

The service joins the BBC iPlayer, ITV player, and Demand 5, giving Sky a complete line-up of terrestrial channels for those connecting a Sky+ HD box to their home broadband.

Users will be able to access a host of the most popular recent programming from Channel 4, E4, and More 4 and, of course, archive programming like Peep Show, The Inbetweeners and Father Ted.

Until now, Sky On Demand viewers had seen a "coming soon" message in place of C4 programming, but that will now be lifted right after the weekend.

Sky Go action

In addition, Sky is launching Channel 4 programming through its connected Sky Go platform that allows viewers to watch live television on smartphones, tablets and laptop computers.

Channel 4 and More 4 will be available through Sky Go initially on Monday, with E4 and Film 4 set to follow. Meanwhile, Sky Go Extra customers will also be able to download 4oD shows to watch offline.

Sarah Rose, Channel 4's Director of Commercial & Business Development, said: "The launch of our successful VOD service, 4oD, on the Sky on demand and Sky Go platforms this month will extend the reach of our content to enable even more viewers to enjoy our wide range of programmes. And through the recent arrival of More4 HD and much anticipated launch of Film4 HD in September, we're delighted to complete the roll out of our HD portfolio."