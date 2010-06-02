Porn used to entice TV punters to go 3D

Er, are you sure this is Avatar?

Pornography has always been seen as a main driver for new technology and it seems that it will be among the first to make good use of the 3D format.

Speaking to Bloomberg about what porn can do for the 3D, content analyst Yuji Fujimori said: "Adult videos will likely be an incentive for consumers to buy a 3D TV.

"It's worth paying attention to the move because it's lack of content that's hindering expansion."

Fujimori's words come after it was announced that pornstar Mika Kayama is to star in an upcoming DVD which utilises the latest 3D technology for adult production company S1 No.1Style.

Aptly called 3D X Mika Kayama, the mucky disc is out 7 June and is the first Japanese skin flick to go 3D.

Speaking to the director of 3D X Mika Kayama, he noted about the filming process: "It was a different filming experience using a new camera. Actors needed to move more slowly, furniture had to be relocated and lighting rearranged to make it work. But it was worth it. We'll make a profit out of this."

Money is the big push for making pornography in 3D. In Japan, the adult movie business is worth around £800 million.

S1 No.1Style chose the 7 June release date to coincide with the launch of Sony's 3D Bravia TVs in Japan.

As this is 3D on DVD, though, don't expect the footage to be in high definition. Some things, however, are best not seen in Full HD.

Via TechEye