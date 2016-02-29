Here's why Netflix thinks HDR is more exciting than 8K television

Netflix is viewing HDR as the next great frontier in television technology, describing it as "more exciting than 8K in the near term."

Speaking to techradar in a plush show-home in the Barcelona hills, Netflix's new user interface is already moving through lengthy public trials and shaping up nicely, allowing us to chat about the next big thing for the company outside of its hugely hyped 'originals' content.

The company's focus on 4K has already won headlines, but the number of pixels is not the only next generation tech defining our future viewing.

"The next thing is moving away from pixel density and focusing on 'better' pixels, said Netflix vice president of product development, Chris Jaffe.

"HDR, or high dynamic range, brings a greater tonal range, the blacks are blacker and that makes the picture much more photorealistic.

"HDR televisions are available in market now. They're expensive but they are in channel and we're supporting HDR on Marco Polo season one and the second series of Daredevil."

For many, however, the technology for 4K is only just becoming affordable - which means that Netflix is an important content provider.

Netflix has ramped up its 4K content since launching with Better call Saul and House of Cards two years ago - and now boasts over 600 hours of high resolution shows.

VP and Head of Communications Joris Evers explained that 4K was always considered for a Netflix Original but that ultimately it had to match up to the show itself and vision of the creator.

Most everything is being made in 4K," said Evers. "But something like [cult cartoon] Bojack Horseman isn't in 4k and it's also about the creative vision of the director."