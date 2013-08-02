BBC and Sky will break bread to outline merits of the Ultra HD future

Representatives from BBC and BSkyB will co-chair a new forum to outline the requirements for Ultra HD televisions, before any new sets are plastered with "Ultra HD-Ready" labels.

The new UHD-Forum will outline the benefits of the new format which, the Telegraph reports, will help to avoid a repeat of the public confusion surrounding 'HD Ready,' claims when high-def sets first arrived.

The group, led by the UK's Digital TV Group (DTG), will also decide whether a 'UHD profile' should be established, requiring manufacturers to meet certain standards in order to call their TV's 'Ultra HD'

The sets currently on sale only have to meet the '4K resolution' can call themselves Ultra HD, but the forum sees variables like colour, frame rate and dynamic range as also contributing to the new viewing standard.

Step change

"It is vital that the technology step-change demanded by Ultra HD be fully understood prior to any implementation of an 'Ultra-HD Ready' logo, to avoid the confusion still experienced by consumers to this day over 'HD Ready'," wrote the DTG in a statement.

Chairing the forum will be Andy Quested, head of Technology for BBC HD and Ultra HD TV and Chris Johns, chief engineer for broadcast strategy at BSkyB.

A number of 'Ultra HD' sets from Sony and Samsung (like the S9 Ultra) have already gone on sale in the UK in the last few months, starting at around £3,999 and are available from Curry's and PC World.

Sony has pledged to begin streaming 4K movies later this year, in light of the current dearth of Ultra HD content available to consumers.

Via Telegraph