TalkTalk's fibre bargain is the winner of the Bank Holiday broadband deals showdown

TalkTalk is consistently one of the best broadband suppliers when it comes to pure value. Skip the freebies other ISPs are dangling in front of you this Bank Holiday weekend, TalkTalk can offer you one of the lowest fibre prices we've seen for a while.

And this isn't a low price on speeds that just cross over into the realms of fibre, with TalkTalk's Superfast Fibre plan you're getting speeds averaging 67Mb for just £21.95. That's the same price as TalkTalk's slower fibre plan, essentially scoring you a free speed boost right now.

With the exclusion of Vodafone and its 24 month contracts, no other internet provider comes near to that price when offering speeds like that. Sky costs a fair bit more, so does BT and even Plusnet's Fibre Extra plan can't beat that...and that comes with a £70 Mastercard!

We've listed everything you need to know about TalkTalk's market-leading fibre plan below, as well as listing the closest competing fibre broadband deals.

Broadband deals: see the lowest prices around in the UK today

TalkTalk's great value fibre broadband deal:

TalkTalk Superfast Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 67Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £21.95pm

TalkTalk's offering a bargain here! With no upfront costs and just £21.95 each month landing you speeds averaging 67Mb, TalkTalk easily has one of the best fibre plans we've seen for quite a while, bringing the competition to BT and Vodafone.

View Deal

It's worth noting that the strict UK lockdown means most broadband providers have stopped offering new installation of broadband if you don't already have a phone line set up.

However, this doesn't mean you can't install it yourself. As long as you have a telephone line, it's a super easy and straightforward process. If you don't already have one, we highly recommend looking into Virgin Media broadband deals or 4G home broadband plans, as these look to be the two remaining ways to get a broadband connection installed right now.

Need the whole caboodle? Check out today's best TV and broadband deals

What other broadband deals are there?

There are loads of fibre broadband deals out there, but as we mentioned above, TalkTalk's closest competitor is Vodafone. Currently offering speeds averaging 63Mb for a price of £22.95, Vodafone is not far behind and existing Vodafone mobile customers get extra discounts so could be well worth a look..

However, Vodafone operates on 24 month contracts, making it a longer investment - that will either be music to your ears or your worst nightmare.

Or if you don't mind relying slightly on cashback, Plusnet has an excellent fibre offer. Costing £22.99 a month for speeds averaging 36Mb and currently, coming with a £70 Mastercard.

Compare all of the best broadband deals: