TalkTalk's awesome Black Friday broadband deal is our fave fibre offer of the lot

And as we are inches away from Black Friday and you've got your eyes set on the latest smartphone or a fancy laptop, why not cast your eyes to broadband - because with the deals already out there, now is the ideal time to bag a Black Friday fibre broadband deal.

But don't settle for just any old deal - why not get (in our view) the very best Black Friday broadband deal, courtesy of TalkTalk.

The offer is on its Superfast Fibre broadband - where not only do you get a free speed increase, you also get a pretty sweet price drop. With this deal you are getting unlimited broadband with awesome average download speeds of 67Mb for a mere £21.95.

Along with this top-notch price you get line rental and the guarantee that no price increases will occur throughout the whole 18 month contract - an increasingly rare sight for broadband deals. We think it's pretty handy to have the assurance that for the next 18 months that remarkably low price of your superfast fibre internet will stay the same.

Don't want to miss out on this bargain? Keep reading, below we have detailed this Black Friday broadband deal from TalkTalk. However, we understand that you may not want fibre broadband, or you might want TV included with your broadband, make sure you check out our best broadband deals guide.

TalkTalk's winning Black Friday broadband deal:

TalkTalk Superfast Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 67Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £24.95 £21.95 per month

If you love to stream, or you live in a busy household this is the perfect package for you. Average download speeds of 67Mb are great (that's the speed we recommend for all 4K TV streaming needs). Not only is this a great value for price but you are guaranteed that it won't increase at all for the next 18 months, either.

