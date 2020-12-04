TalkTalk has the best broadband deals this weekend thanks to big cash incentives

Yes, Black Friday is over...but you wouldn't really think it with TalkTalk's latest fibre broadband deals. With fast speeds, low prices and big cash incentives, TalkTalk is very much still in the Black Friday mindset.

Two of the brand's offers stand out right now - the Fibre 35 and Fibre 65. Go with the better value of the two (Fibre 65) and you'll be paying just £23 a month for speeds averaging 67Mb. On top of that, you also get a voucher worth £100.

If you want something cheaper, the Fibre 35 plan drops your costs down to £21 a month while getting you speeds averaging 38Mb. You also get a voucher with this plan, this time worth £75.

These vouchers can be used at Amazon.co.uk, Tesco, M&S or as a Mastercard. Below you'll find out everything you need to know about these offers or head to our broadband deals guide to see the best of the rest.

TalkTalk Fibre 65 Broadband: 18 months | Avg speeds 67Mb | FREE activation | £23 per month + £100 voucher

Right now, this looks like the best broadband deal on the market. It will cost you just £23 a month and there are no upfront costs. For that price, you're getting speeds averaging 67Mb and a £100 voucher that you can use at Amazon.co.uk, M&S, Tesco or as a Mastercard.

