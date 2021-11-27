Stream games and Disney+ to your TV with this Cyber Monday Nvidia Shield 4K deal

If you're hunting around for a Cyber Monday streaming deal then this Nvidia Shield TV 4K Media Streaming Device could be perfect, especially if you also play games, or share your home with a gamer.

There's a decent selection of products already available in the Cyber Monday deals but we think this one is one of the best, giving you access to Netflix 4K, Amazon Prime 4K, BBC iPlayer and many more, alongside the ability to stream games directly onto your TV from your gaming PC using the optional Shield controller (not included in this deal).

You're saving £30 on this particular, which takes the price down from £129 to just £99 at Currys (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

You're also getting built-in Chromecast 4K Ultra, allowing you to project photos, videos and more from your smartphone directly to your TV, which is great for showing your family funny YouTube videos.

Nvidia Shield TV 4K Media Streaming Device: £129 Nvidia Shield TV 4K Media Streaming Device: £129 £99 at Currys

Save £30 on this fantastic streaming device from Nvidia. Not only can you have access to the thousands of apps available via the Google Android TV App Store, but you can even stream games from your PC to your TV and play from the comfort of your sofa.

There are additional benefits too, such as the power from the latest NVIDIA Tegra X1+ processor, upscale HD video to 4K using the power of AI, so you get a crisper, clearer, video enhanced to 4K resolution in real-time.

You also get Google Assistant built-in, so you can control your Shield device hands-free.

