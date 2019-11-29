Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is now at its lowest price yet for Black Friday

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order only released at the start of November, but already Tesco is offering the game for just £40 for Black Friday – the lowest price we've seen yet. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for today's best Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order deals in your region.)

You can pick up the PS4 or Xbox One version of Fallen Order for £10 off the RRP. It's a great deal considering how new the game is, and given that we haven't seen the price drop below £45 until now.

In our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order review, we said: "Fallen Order is the definition of a mixed bag, a muddy combination of trending influences with some that land and others that fall way short of the mark. The combat system at its core is impeccable fun and we struggled to put the game down, but the rest of the experience feels very disparate and bloated, and the downtime will always leave you longing for more of the brilliant moments of action."

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | PS4 | £50 £40 at Tesco

Star Wars Jedi is £10 off at Tesco, and you don't even have to go into the store. This is the cheapest we've seen the new game to date and we're not sure it'll get cheaper.View Deal

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | Xbox One | £50 £40 at Tesco

Star Wars Jedi is £10 off at Tesco and you don't even have to go into the store. This is the cheapest we've seen the new game to date and we're not sure it'll get cheaper.View Deal

If you're not in the UK you can find the best prices for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in your region below: