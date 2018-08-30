Sony Xperia XZ3 leaked in full, but don’t expect to see an XZ3 Compact

We expect Sony will announce the Sony Xperia XZ3 at its IFA 2018 press conference later today, but ahead of that images and information have painted quite a clear picture of what we might see.

Shared by leaker Roland Quandt through Winfuture.de, the images appear to be high-quality press renders, apparently showing the XZ3 in black, green, red and white shades.

Those colors are in line with another recent leak, as is the design of the phone, which has just a single-lens rear camera and sizable bezels above and below the screen, but no notch.

Image 1 of 4 The Sony Xperia XZ3 in Bordeaux Red. Credit: WinFuture Image 2 of 4 The Sony Xperia XZ3 in Forest Green. Credit: WinFuture Image 3 of 4 The Sony Xperia XZ3 in Black. Credit: WinFuture Image 4 of 4 The Sony Xperia XZ3 in Silver White. Credit: WinFuture

Bring on the OLED

The accompanying specs and information are perhaps more interesting though, as the Sony Xperia XZ3 apparently has an OLED screen, which would be a first for a Sony phone. It’s said to be a 6-inch 1440 x 2880 panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

The leak also notes that the Xperia XZ3 has “special touch areas at the edge of the screen that can trigger certain actions”, with an example given of being able to touch the edge of the display to take a photo.

We're not sure whether this would be like the squeezable sides of the Pixel 2 or the HTC U12 Plus, but it will be interesting to note if they work a little more effectively.

Other specs listed in the leak include stereo speakers, a Snapdragon 845 chipset clocked at up to 2.8GHz, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 19MP rear camera, a 13MP front-facing one and a 3,300mAh battery.

As ever, we’d take this leak with a pinch of salt, especially as some earlier leaks are at odds with it, but this close to launch and coming from a reputable source there’s a good chance it’s accurate.

No they don't.August 29, 2018

That’s not all the Xperia news we have though, as while it’s likely that we’ll get an official look at the Sony Xperia XZ3 soon, one thing we apparently won’t see is the Sony Xperia XZ3 Compact.

That again is according to Roland Quandt, who in reply to the question of whether Sony will be launching the Xperia XZ3 Compact alongside the XZ3 said the company wouldn’t.

It’s not clear from his wording as to whether we might see an XZ3 Compact further down the line or whether there won’t be one at all, but we certainly wouldn’t count on seeing it today.

Via Xperia Blog