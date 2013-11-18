SlingPlayer flings itself to Roku, Windows 8.1 app coming next month

SlingPlayer users worried that the company's acquisition by Dish parent EchoStar might be stunting its growth will be happy to hear that the latest app updates actually expand its horizons.

Sling Media announced availability of SlingPlayer 3.0 for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, along with the release of a dedicated Roku channel for streaming live or recorded television to even more places.

SlingPlayer 3.0 introduces a bevy of new ways to discover and view TV content from anywhere, with a redesigned user interface, split-screen navigation and richer social media engagement.

If just watching remote content wasn't enough, the SlingPlayer mobile app can now be used as a second screen companion by casting Slingbox content to a television, while the iPad can be used as both first and second screens at the same time.

New channels

Slingbox customers will also now have a couple of additional ways to view their content, with a free SlingPlayer channel for Roku 2 and higher, and an all-new app for Windows 8.1 on the way.

The Roku channel is also compatible with the Roku Streaming Stick, and Sling Media plans to add support for Roku HD and Roku LT models later in November.

Slingbox content can be sent from your TV to another using the Roku player, while the SlingPlayer mobile app can be used as a full remote control for changing channels or accessing the guide or DVR.

The dedicated SlingPlayer for Windows 8.1 app will debut in December with full compatibility for tablets including Surface 2 as well as desktop or laptop PCs and convertible devices.