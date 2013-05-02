Jawbone getting Up to speed with open API and app integration

Fashion-conscious step counters have a few more reasons to opt for the wrist-mounted Jawbone Up device, with the company launching a new program for third party developers to integrate with the Up.

Initially only available for the iOS version of the Up app, the new platform launched this week with 10 partners, including fitness apps IFTTT, LoseIt!, Maxwell Health, MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, Notch, RunKeeper, Sleepio, Wello and Withings.

Data recorded using these partner applications appear in the Up app's feed, lifeline and trends pages. Similarly, some of the data recorded from the Up can appear in partner apps, like detailed sleep patterns and your mood.

Opening UP the API

While the current lineup of apps is relatively limited, Jawbone also plans to open up the API to allow more developers access to the Up's secret sauce.

Developers interested in creating an Up-enabled app (or linking a current app with the Up ecosystem) can fill in an online form on Jawbone's website.

""The platform allows our community to create extremely personal experiences tailored to their lifestyles and goals, and enhance the apps they're already using," claims Travis Bogard, Vice President of Product Management and Strategy at Jawbone.

"And, our unique approach to building an API with bi-directional data sharing benefits developers and partners as they seek to reach new customers and design experiences that weren't before possible," he adds.

BodyMedia Bodymovin'

It's pretty clear that Jawbone is looking to play hard in the wearable fitness tech category. On top of the API announcement, the company also purchased BodyMedia, a company best known for making wearable fitness technology.

While exact details of the acquisition haven't been announced, Jawbone reportedly plans to continue selling the BodyMedia fitness monitors in the short term, although the real goal of the acquisition is to get a foot into the healthcare space.

Either way, expect some big developments from Jawbone for its Up fitness monitor soon.