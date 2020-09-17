Shop at Argos this Black Friday and collect heaps of extra Nectar Points

The Argos Black Friday sale is fast approaching, with deals on TVs, laptops and games consoles all on the horizon, and now there's an extra reason to check out its price cuts. For the first time, you can collect Nectar Points every time you snap up a Black Friday bargain.

You can then spend your points at Argos, Sainsbury's, eBay and heaps of other other online retailers (so there's no need to head outdoors and face the socially-distanced queues).

The best Black Friday deals will sell out fast, so it's a good idea to get organized and set up your Nectar Card now so you don't miss out.

Set up your Nectar Card now

If you don't already have a Nectar account, start by creating one. You'll receive your physical card in the post after a couple of days, but you'll also get a card number that you can use to log in online immediately. It's a good idea to install the Nectar app too (available for iPhone and Android) so you can manage your points from the sofa.

Now head over to the Argos website and create an account there too, or log in if you already have one, and enter your new Nectar Card number in your account settings.

Once that's done, you'll earn one Nectar Point for every £1 you spent at Argos, which will be added to your card automatically. Your balance will be updated every 72 hours. Keep an eye out for the opportunity to earn extra Nectar points on specific items, too.

Spending Nectar Points at Argos is easy. Provided you have at least 500 Points on your card, you'll be offered the opportunity to spend them at the checkout. If you venture into an Argos store, you can simply hand over your physical Nectar Card to spend them.