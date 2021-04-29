Shaun Murphy vs Kyren Wilson live stream: how to watch World Snooker Championship semi-final from anywhere

The conquerors of Judd Trump and Neil Robertson meet in the semi-final of the World Snooker Championship, with Shaun Murphy still striving for his second world title 16 years after his sensational first, and Kyren Wilson desperate to lay the ghosts of 2020 to rest.

With three runner-up finishes between them, this tournament has dished out a whole lot of heartbreak to Murphy and Wilson

Shaun Murphy vs Kyren Wilson live stream Dates: Thursday, April 29 - Saturday, May 1 Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, England

Wilson will always be fondly remembered for the part he played in one of the greatest games of all time at this stage of last year's tournament, beating Anthony McGill 17-16 after a legendary frame, the likes of which will surely never be seen again.

The Warrior did his best to hold back the tears after a fluke settled the extraordinary deciding frame, looking like he wanted the ground to swallow him up. He clearly hadn't recovered in time for the final against Ronnie O'Sullivan, which ended up passing him by.

Murphy remains only one of two qualifiers to have won the world title, and he's come agonisingly close twice since, losing the 2009 and 2015 finals. There's so much riding on this for both men, so read on as we explain how to watch Shaun Murphy vs Kyren Wilson and get a World Snooker Championship live stream for FREE!

Shaun Murphy vs Kyren Wilson session times

Local times for this week's World Snooker Championship semi-final match are below - for additional times, scroll down to the relevant country section. Play gets underway at 1pm BST on Thursday, April 29.

Thursday, April 29 at 7pm BST

Friday, April 30 at 2.30pm BST

Saturday, May 1 at 10am BST

Saturday, May 1 at 7pm BST

FREE Shaun Murphy vs Kyren Wilson: live stream World Snooker Championship in the UK

Shaun Murphy vs Kyren Wilson starts at 7pm BST on Thursday evening, continuing at 2.30pm on Friday, before the final sessions at 10am and 7pm on Saturday. The BBC goes all out with its coverage of the World Snooker Championship, which means you can watch Murphy vs Wilson for FREE. If you're not in front of a TV, the BBC iPlayer streaming service is the way to tune in. As a national broadcaster, it doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK (though you should possess a valid TV license). If you're already a subscriber, you can also watch the snooker via Eurosport and its Eurosport Player streaming service, which costs £6.99 a month or £39.99 for the year. Not in the UK for the 2021 World Snooker Championship? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as usual.

Shaun Murphy vs Kyren Wilson: live stream snooker in Canada

The Shaun Murphy vs Kyren Wilson match starts at 2pm ET / 11am PT on Thursday. It will continue at 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT on Friday morning, before the final sessions at 5am ET / 2am PT and 2pm ET / 11am PT on Saturday. You can watch Murphy vs Wilson and all of the World Snooker Championship action live from the Great White North via DAZN Canada. Better still, there's a FREE DAZN Canada trial available to new subscribers, lasting a month - that's easily long enough to watch the 2021 tournament in its entirety. If you like what you see, DAZN Canada then costs either $19.99 a month or $150 for the year. And don't forget, Canadian residents who are out of the country right now can always follow the VPN route as outlined above to live stream the snooker as they would at home.

Shaun Murphy vs Kyren Wilson: live stream World Snooker Championship in China

Shaun Murphy vs Kyren Wilson starts at 2am CST in the early hours of Friday, and continues at 9.30pm on Friday night, and again at 5pm on Saturday afternoon. The match concludes at 2am on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Viewers in China can watch Murphy vs Wilson and the rest of the 2021 World Snooker Championship on a range of channels and services, including CCTV China, Superstars Online, Youku, Zhibo.tv, and Now TV (Hong Kong). If there are any internet-related obstacles in your way or if you want to access your preferred feed from outside of China, you can use a VPN to watch the snooker wherever you are.

Shaun Murphy vs Kyren Wilson: live stream Snooker World Championship in the US