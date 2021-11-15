Black Friday headset deal slashes the Razer Kraken Kitty Edition price in half

Who cares about Black Friday when Amazon comes along and smashes it out of the park weeks before the event is supposed to start? That's exactly what's happened with this awesome deal that knocks a huge £80 off the stunning Razer Kraken Kitty Edition gaming headset.

Usually going for £150, that's a huge 53% saving on these headsets that won't just make you look glamourous as heck, but with THX Spatial Audio, they sound great as well.

In our review, we gushed about how cute this headset is, and also how good it sounds, so now that it's had a major price cut, you're going to want to jump on this deal. After all, who doesn't want to look gorgeous while gaming?

Razer makes some of the best gaming headsets money can buy, and its Kraken wired headsets are the pinnacle. The Kitty Edition brings that fantastic audio quality to an adorable design, with cat ears that are lit up by RBG lights that can respond to what's happening in-game.

It can also respond to your audience while you're streaming, making this an absolute dream for content creators. THX spatial audio supplies immersive sound to your games while playing, and the built-in microphone is great as well.

