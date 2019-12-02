Save £260 off the Kenwood kMix Stand Mixer with Amazon's Cyber Monday special

It's the sale season of the year, and Amazon gone and put the Kenwood kMix Stand Mixer on sale for just £169.

In the name of Cyber Monday deals you could be looking at saving a whopping £260 on all your baking endeavours. This state of the art stand mixer is ideal for baking as well as pasta rolling or meat grinding thanks to the ten optional speeds and setting it boasts.

Not to mention the 1000w motor and 5L glass mixing bowl it boasts. which makes mixing, beating and kneading very straight forward and ideal for any delicate and light creations such as pastry or cakes.

And speaking of cake, if you want a slice of this delicious deal, make sure you head over to Amazon before it expires - this is a Cyber Monday deal after all.

Kenwood kMix Stand Mixer, 1000 W, Black: £429.99 £169 at Amazon

It's every baker's dream and it's 61% off! Ideal for whisking, making and mixing it also boasts plenty of attachments to ensure your you'' be the envy of all the bakers! These features include a K-beater, balloon whisk, dough hook, splashguard and spatula you'll be the envy of all the bakers. Available in red, white, black or cream.

We can't guarantee it'll make you the cream of the crop, but it will definitely help. If you're not in the UK, check out the deals below for a great price on Kenwood kMix Stand Mixers near you.