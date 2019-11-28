Save £100 on a SIM-free Samsung Galaxy S10 with a Black Friday sale from Argos

Argos seems to have come out of nowhere to nail the SIM-free phones market in the run-up to Black Friday. First, they dropped the cheapest ever price on the Galaxy S10e, followed it up with a bargain on the iPhone XR and now, they've got the Galaxy S10 involved.

Going for the S10 through Argos will mean a pretty impressive £100 off the current price. That leaves you with a price of £549 and your choice of any of the S10's colours.

That currently appears to be the cheapest SIM-free Samsung Galaxy S10 around without going refurbished or for a dodgy third-party retailer. And the even better news? Black Friday has brought around a host of excellent SIM only deals to pair with the phone.

This super cheap Samsung Galaxy S10 deal from Argos:

Samsung Galaxy S10: at Argos | SIM-free | £649 £549

If you've had your eye on the Samsung Galaxy S10 and have been waiting for the ideal SIM-free deal, this could well be it. You're saving £100 on the price and getting it at a price cheaper than any other UK retailer. However, the S10e deal Argos ran before sold out rapidly and this is likely to do the same.View Deal

Why go for the Samsung Galaxy S10?

Fitting perfectly between Samsung's affordable S10e and its mammoth S10 Plus and Note 10 devices, this phone is the perfect middle ground. You're getting a high-quality screen, in-screen fingerprint scanner and a powerful battery/processor combo. A quick glance at our best smartphone guide shows we currently rank it as the joint best phone in the world.

