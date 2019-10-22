Save big on Philips Hue alternative LIFX cheap smart bulb deals before Black Friday

Philips Hue holds household name status for its smart light bulbs, but this flash Amazon deal can save you up to 44% on your smart lighting thanks to LIFX.

The LIFX Entertainment Bundle will set you up with two Mini Colour Wi-Fi LED bulbs and a Z flexible light strip starter kit, all for under £100, meanwhile, their individual bulbs are discounted well below Philips Hue's current prices with some unique benefits thrown in. There's no need to wait for the Black Friday deals with prices this low.

The Mini Colour bulbs available in this bundle are capable of bathing your room in over 16 million different colours, with programmable themes and routines to keep your home evolving with your day. There are also a thousand shades of white at your disposal if you're after something a bit more traditional.

Where these bulbs seriously shine over Philips Hue, however, is in their ease of use. Gone are the days of scouting a new plug socket, or wiring yet another hub to your router. LIFX is a plug and play solution, with no need for a hub and full integration with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and Cortana.

LIFX bulbs are also compatible with IFTTT, Nest, Arlo, and Flic to keep your smart home connected. Use the LIFX app to schedule and adjust your lighting set up, adding new bulbs to your home quickly and easily.

The Z LED strip starter kit usually retails for £79.99 by itself, making the £94 bundle price all the more enticing. Included in the kit you'll find the standard base and 2m of lighting. As with the Mini Colour bulbs, there are 16 million hues at your disposal here, with eight programmable colour zones per light strip. You can always extend your strip (bonus, those are on sale too).

The best cheap Philips Hue alternatives on sale now

LIFX Entertainment Bundle | £106 £94.99 at Amazon

Featuring two LIFX Mini Colour bulbs and a Z LED strip starter kit, this bundle pulls together the best of the LIFX smart lighting deals currently available on Amazon. There's no hub required to take advantage of the 16 million colours on offer here, and as a cheaper alternative to Philips Hue you'll be able to quickly and easily add to your setup with future bulbs. LIFX smart lights are compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, Cortana and a range of other devices.

View Deal

LIFX smart lighting bulbs come with E27 and B22 connectors. The bundle above features the E27 bulbs, but B22 options are included for the same price.

LIFX Mini Colour WiFi smart LED bulb | £44.99 £26.99 at Amazon

If you're just looking to add some colour to your existing lights, check out individual LIFX Mini Colour bulbs. A simple set up with no hubs in sight makes using these Philips Hue alternatives a breeze. With millions of colours sitting at 800 lumens and integration with all your favourite smart assistants and devices, LIFX is worth taking a look at if you're hesitant to jump on the Hue bandwagon.

View Deal

The link above is for the screw-in bulb, but the same price is available for the Bayonet B22 fitting too.

LIFX Z WiFi LED light strip starter kit | £79.99 £52.99 at Amazon

One of the best things about LIFX smart lighting is that there's no need for a hub. That means you can grab yourself a cheap smart light strip without having to subscribe to the entire ecosystem. The Z light strip brings 16 million colours to your home, all configurable via individual zones in the LIFX app. Max output per meter is 700 lumens, with dimming control for easy atmosphere changes. You'll start out with 2m of lighting with this starter kit, but you can always upgrade with an extension.

View Deal

LIFX Tile wall lighting | £229 £149 at Amazon

If you're after something a bit bolder, check out the simple WiFi Tile selection of wall lighting. The kit includes five fully customisable tiles, ready for you to layout however you envision. The range of colour achievable on these tiles is amazing, with 64 custom colour zones per tile and a total of 2100 lumens of brightness with all five tiles on full. Just as with other LIFX products, there's no need for a hub, and the tiles are fully compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit and more. View Deal

More smart lighting deals from LIFX

If you're looking for a smart speaker to fully connect your smart home, there's always great prices on Amazon Echo products. Or, if you're more Google inclined, check out our picks of the best Google Home deals around.