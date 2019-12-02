Samsung's best TV is £400 off on Cyber Monday - but won't be for long

If you're looking for a new 4K TV, this is a Cyber Monday deal you won't want to miss – Currys is leading the sales with a fantastic discount on the Samsung Q90R QLED 4K TV – or in other words, the best Samsung TV you can buy right now.

The retailer has slashed the price of the 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models, with the best deal on the smallest model, which has been reduced from £1,899 to £1,499 – that's a saving of £400. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Samsung Q90R prices in your region.)

We've rounded up the best Cyber Monday TV deals

Today's best Samsung Q90R QLED 4K TV deals

Samsung Q90R 55-inch 4K QLED TV: £1,899 £1,499 at Currys

This fantastic Cyber Monday deal sees £400 slashed off Samsung's best QLED TV – it may be the smallest size at 55 inches, but it will still pack a punch in your living room.View Deal

Samsung Q90R 65-inch 4K QLED TV: £2,299 £2,199 at Currys

Looking for something a little bigger? The 65-inch Q90R is currently discounted by £100, and like the other sizes, comes with a 5-year guarantee.

View Deal

Samsung Q90R 75-inch 4K QLED TV: £3,499 £3,299 at Currys

This is the one to get if you really want to impress your friends – the 75-inch Q90R has £200 in the Cyber Monday sales, and boasts a fantastic HDR picture that will make your films look brilliant.

View Deal

Here are the best Currys Cyber Monday deals so far

Using Samsung's QLED technology, the Q90R is able to deliver images that can directly compete with an OLED, with natural colours, bright highlights, deep blacks, and well-defined shadows. It can also surpass any OLED when it comes to HDR, with images that are often breathtaking in their detail and dynamic range.

Throw in the superb image processing with its AI learning algorithms and you have the best QLED TV that Samsung has produced to date – that's why we awarded it a full five stars in our review.

Not in the UK? Check out the best Samsung Q90R TV prices in your region below: