New iPad prices explained: how much do Apple's new Air and Pro models cost?

Apple finally debuted the long-awaited iPad Air 6 and iPad Pro (2024) at its May 7 Apple event, meaning there's plenty of new iPad-related price information to digest.

The iPad Air 6 – otherwise known as the iPad Air (2024) – is available in two sizes and four storage configurations, where it's predecessor, the iPad Air (2022), was only available in one size and two storage configurations. The iPad Pro (2024), on the other hand, is available in the same number of sizes (2) but fewer storage configurations (16) than its predecessor, the iPad Pro (2022).

Both the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024) are also available in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular configurations, regardless of which storage capacity you choose, which means there's now a grand total of 56 new iPad prices (or 168 new prices across the UK, US and Australia) to consider. In this guide, we've outlined almost every price, but to help you make sense of the figures, we've broken down the key takeaways from each comparison at the end of each model section.

iPad Air (2024)

Here's how each variant of the iPad Air (2024) costs in the US, UK and Australia:

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPad Air (2024) prices Configuration US price UK price AU price 128GB (11-inch), Wi-Fi $599 £599 AU$999 128GB (11-inch), Wi-Fi + Cellular $749 £749 AU$1,249 256GB (11-inch), Wi-Fi $699 £699 AU$1,179 256GB (11-inch), Wi-Fi + Cellular $849 £849 AU$1,429 512GB (11-inch), Wi-Fi $899 £899 AU$1,529 512GB (11-inch), Wi-Fi + Cellular $1,049 £1,049 AU$1,779 1TB (11-inch), Wi-Fi $1,099 £1,099 AU$1,879 1TB (11-inch), Wi-Fi + Cellular $1,249 £1,249 AU$2,129 128GB (13-inch), Wi-Fi $799 £799 AU$1,299 128GB (13-inch), Wi-Fi + Cellular $949 £949 AU$1,549 256GB (13-inch), Wi-Fi $899 £899 AU$1,479 256GB (13-inch), Wi-Fi + Cellular $1,049 £1,049 AU$1,729 512GB (13-inch), Wi-Fi $1,099 £1,099 AU$1,829 512GB (13-inch), Wi-Fi + Cellular $1,249 £1,249 AU$2,079 1TB (13-inch), Wi-Fi $1,299 £1,299 AU$2,179 1TB (13-inch), Wi-Fi + Cellular $1,449 £1,449 AU$2,429

And here's how those prices compare to the iPad Air (2022):

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPad Air (2022) prices Configuration US price UK price AU price 64GB (11-inch), Wi-Fi $599 £569 $929 64GB (11-inch), Wi-Fi + Cellular $749 £719 $1,159 256GB (11-inch), Wi-Fi $749 £719 $1,159 256GB (11-inch), Wi-Fi + Cellular $899 £869 $1,389

Key points:

For starters, where there were only four different configurations of the iPad Air (2022), there are now 16 different configurations of iPad Air (2024) to choose from, owing to the additional size and storage options available on the latter.

The new tablet's starting price is the same as before in the US, £30 more expensive in the UK and AU$90 more expensive in Australia, but you do get double the base storage for that price (128GB vs 64GB).

For like-for-like, 11-inch 256GB Wi-Fi models, the iPad Air (2024) is $50 / £20 / AU$20 more expensive than the iPad Air (2022), while the new 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model has also received a $50 / £20 / AU$40 price hike. Naturally, you'll pay more for every model of the new 13-inch size.

That said, the iPad Air (2024) offers a much faster M2 chipset than its predecessor – Apple says the new model is 50% faster than the M1-equipped model – which arguably justifies the price increase.

iPad Pro (2024)

Here's how each variant of the iPad Pro (2024) costs in the US, UK and Australia:

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPad Pro (2024) prices Configuration US price UK price AU price 256GB (11-inch), Wi-Fi $999 £999 AU$1,699 256GB (11-inch), Wi-Fi + Cellular $1,199 £1,199 AU$2,049 512GB (11-inch), Wi-Fi $1,199 £1,199 AU$2,049 512GB (11-inch), Wi-Fi + Cellular $1,399 £1,399 AU$2,399 1TB (11-inch), Wi-Fi $1,599 £1,599 AU$2,749 1TB (11-inch), Wi-Fi + Cellular $1,799 £1,799 AU$3,099 2TB (11-inch), Wi-Fi $1,999 £1,999 AU$3,449 2TB (11-inch), Wi-Fi + Cellular $2,199 £2,199 AU$3,799 256GB (13-inch), Wi-Fi $1,299 £1,299 AU$2,199 256GB (13-inch), Wi-Fi + Cellular $1,499 £1,499 AU$2,549 512GB (13-inch), Wi-Fi $1,499 £1,499 AU$2,549 512GB (13-inch), Wi-Fi + Cellular $1,699 £1,699 AU$2,899 1TB (13-inch), Wi-Fi $1,899 £1,899 AU$3,249 1TB (13-inch), Wi-Fi + Cellular $2,099 £2,099 AU$3,599 2TB (13-inch), Wi-Fi $2,299 £2,299 AU$3,949 2TB (13-inch), Wi-Fi + Cellular $2,499 £2,499 AU$4,299

And here's how those prices compare to the iPad Pro (2022):

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPad Pro (2022) prices Configuration US price UK price AU price 128GB (11-inch), Wi-Fi $799 $799 AU$1,399 128GB (11-inch), Wi-Fi + Cellular $999 £1079 AU$1,649 256GB (11-inch), Wi-Fi N/A N/A N/A 256GB (11-inch), Wi-Fi + Cellular N/A N/A N/A 512GB (11-inch), Wi-Fi N/A N/A N/A 512GB (11-inch), Wi-Fi + Cellular N/A N/A N/A 1TB (11-inch), Wi-Fi N/A N/A N/A 1TB (11-inch), Wi-Fi + Cellular N/A N/A N/A 2TB (11-inch), Wi-Fi N/A N/A N/A 2TB (11-inch), Wi-Fi + Cellular N/A N/A N/A 128GB (13-inch), Wi-Fi $1,099 £1,249 AU$1,899 128GB (13-inch), Wi-Fi + Cellular $1,299 £1,449 AU$2,149 256GB (13-inch), Wi-Fi $1,199 £1,369 AU$2,079 256GB (13-inch), Wi-Fi + Cellular $1,399 £1,569 AU$2,329 512GB (13-inch), Wi-Fi $1,399 £1,599 AU$2,429 512GB (13-inch), Wi-Fi + Cellular $1,599 £1,799 AU$2,679 1TB (13-inch), Wi-Fi $1,799 £2,049 AU$3,129 1TB (13-inch), Wi-Fi + Cellular $1,999 £2,249 AU$3,399 2TB (13-inch), Wi-Fi $2,199 £2,499 AU$3,829 2TB (13-inch), Wi-Fi + Cellular $2,399 £2,699 AU$4,099

Key points:

Disclaimer: Since Apple has now discontinued the iPad Pro (2022), it’s a little tricky to track down the exact prices for every storage configuration. We’ve been able to recover every price for every storage variant of the 13-inch iPad Pro (2022), as well as the regional starting prices for the 11-inch model, but additional prices for the 11-inch model are proving particularly difficult to find, hence the N/A entries in the above table. We’ll update this page once we've been able to confirm the figures.

We can, however, see that the starting price of the iPad Pro (2024) is $200 / £200 / AU$300 more expensive than the starting price of the iPad Pro (2022), though you do get double the storage (256GB) with the newer model, since Apple has dropped the 128GB option with both sizes of the iPad Pro (2024).

For like-for-like, 13-inch 256GB Wi-Fi models, the iPad Pro (2024) costs $100 more than the iPad Pro (2022) in the US and AU$120 more in Australia, but £70 less in the UK. For the same Wi-Fi + Cellular model, the iPad Pro (2024) costs $100 more in the US and AU$220 more in Australia, but £70 less in the UK.

For like-for-like, 13-inch 1TB Wi-Fi models, the iPad Pro (2024) costs $100 more than the iPad Pro (2022) in the US and AU$120 more in Australia, but £150 less in the UK. For the same Wi-Fi + Cellular model, the iPad Pro (2024) costs $100 more in the US and AU$200 more in Australia, but £150 less in the UK.

On the whole, then, the iPad Pro (2024) is more expensive than the iPad Pro (2022) in the US and Australia, but slightly cheaper in the US. It's worth noting that the new model offers a brighter OLED display and a faster M4 chipset than its predecessor.