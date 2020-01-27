Samsung S10 and S10 Plus deals come with a free smartwatch...but not for long

If you've been casually eyeing up one of Samsung's two top tier Galaxy S series devices - the S10 and S10 Plus - now looks like the perfect time to invest. And when we say now...we mean the next two days.

While that might seem like a pretty quick turnaround on something you're going to own for the next two years, there is good reasoning behind it. Until January 29, Samsung is throwing in a free Galaxy Watch Active with select Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus plans.

That's a pretty great freebie alongside your phone, especially considering we gave it a 4 star review when we tested it. And the equally great news is that prices on both the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus are looking pretty great right now.

We've picked out a selection of the top Samsung Galaxy S10 deals and its plus sized brother and listed them below. Or if you find that none of the tariffs quite agree with you, consult our guide to the best mobile phone deals to see what else is out there.

Samsung Galaxy S10 deals + free Galaxy Watch:

Samsung Galaxy S10: at Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38 £35pm

These deals from Three seem to shoot up and down in price on a constant basis. This is the best price we've seen for a while, dropping all the way down to just £35 a month. For that price (and £29 upfront) you're getting 100GB of data each month.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deals + free Galaxy Watch:

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus: at Three | £49 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £42pm

No matter how much data you want, we feel like this is the best S10 Plus deal on the market. Not only is it not that expensive, it also provides an insane 100GB of data to get you through each and every month.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus: at Affordable Mobiles | EE | FREE upfront | 125GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £46pm

Not interested in something from the Three network? This deal lands you on the EE network with a whopping 125GB of data. However, to end up on the EE network you're having to pay a bit more than on Three - £47 more over the two years to be exact on price.

How to claim your free Samsung Galaxy Watch Active:

All you have to do is purchase a Samsung Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus deal before January 29. After that, go to this link and claim your new free watch. It can take up to 45 days for your Samsung Galaxy Watch Active to arrive so don't worry too much if you don't see it straight away.

What other retailers are offering the watch?

What is the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus like?

Samsung Galaxy S10:



The S10 is an excellent smartphone. Fitting perfectly between Samsung's affordable S10e and its mammoth S10 Plus and Note 10 devices, this phone is the ideal middle ground. You're getting a high-quality screen, in-screen fingerprint scanner and a powerful battery/processor combo.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S10 review here

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus:

Samsung's greatest 2019 handset, the S10 Plus is about as good as phones come right now - it's gone straight to the top of our best smartphone chart. The S10 Plus has a beautiful infinity-O display, in-screen fingerprint scanner, strong battery life and a powerful processor. But obviously with all of these features comes a big price, which is where these affordable offers come into play.

Read our review on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus