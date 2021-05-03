Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 revealed in a massive leak

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in the coming months, and a new leak gives us our first proper look at the petite foldable – along with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Alleged promotional material for the upcoming foldables has been shared by @TheGalox_ on Twitter, showing the likely design of both handsets, but the Z Flip 3 appears to have the biggest visual changes over its predecessor.

For one thing, there's a new two-tone design which will seem immediately familiar to fans of the Google Pixel 2 from 2017, a phone which was often referred to as the 'panda' phone for its cute black and white finish.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: @TheGalox_) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: @TheGalox_)

The images also show a much larger cover display than the 1.1-inch secondary screen found on the original Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. That tiny screen was one of our biggest issues with that handset, so this would be a welcome change.

The display on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 appears to cover most of the black section on the phone, though there are two cameras at one side. The phone apparently comes in dark green, light violet, beige, grey, black, pink, dark blue and white shades, and all of the colors shown also include a black section housing the secondary screen.

Meanwhile, leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 show a triple-lens camera setup on the rear, likely to be a primary, ultra-wide and telephoto combination.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: @TheGalox_) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: @TheGalox_)

Black, silver and green colors are shown, with a beige color also mentioned, and the gap at the hinge between the two halves of the folding screen seems to be smaller than on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The source claims that the Samsung Z Fold 3 will support touch input via the S Pen, which we've heard before, and more excitingly that it will be the first foldable with an under-display selfie camera - one which apparently works better than ZTE's attempt in the ZTE Axon 20 5G. This too we've heard multiple times.

Finally, both phones apparently have flat aluminum sides and are protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. We would of course take all of this with a pinch of salt for now though.

With the Samsung Galaxy Note 21 likely delayed to 2022, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will probably be Samsung’s flagship offerings for the second half of this year. They're expected to be unveiled in June or July, so we might not have too long to wait.