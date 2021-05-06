Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Active 4 likely to land soon

We’ve been expecting the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 or the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 - or perhaps both - to land before too long, and now it looks like we will indeed see both soon.

Tech journalist Nils Ahrensmeier claims that they’re both coming soon, and also revealed the sizes they might be available in. Apparently, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will come in 42mm and 46mm sizes, while the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 will come in 40mm and 42mm sizes.

That would mean both sizes of the Galaxy Watch 4 are 1mm bigger than the options on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, while the smallest Galaxy Watch Active 4 size would be the same as its predecessor, but the largest size would be 2mm smaller.

Just saw that in the Web ⌚️Seems like there are some watches coming soon. Galaxy Watch4 (42mm) SM-R880Galaxy Watch4 (46mm) SM-R890Galaxy Watch Active 4 (40mm) SM-R860Galaxy Watch Active 4 (42mm) SM-R870May 3, 2021 See more

We would however take this with a pinch of salt, not least because having only 2mm between the two Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 sizes seems a bit strange.

There are no other details here, aside from model numbers, but it’s worth noting that Ahrensmeier specifically referred to the Galaxy Watch Active 4, rather than the Watch Active 3, adding to the evidence that Samsung will skip the number three for this range to bring it in line with the Galaxy Watch numbering.

Previous leaks suggested that we’d see at least one of these watches between now and the end of June, and that looks ever more likely with this latest leak, but we’re still not sure exactly when Samsung’s next wearables will emerge.

Whenever they land, though, we could be in for a big change from their predecessors, with reports suggesting that one or both of them will run Wear OS rather than Tizen.

The Apple Watch 7 is also expected this year

Via NotebookCheck