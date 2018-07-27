The best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals in July 2018

Editor's pick Limited Time Offer Samsung Galaxy S8 Network: Vodafone

We've been talking up the incredible prices of the Samsung Galaxy S8 for a while now, and the network tariff refreshes for July have done nothing to alter that. In fact, a few of the S8 deals that had crept up a little bit at the end of last month and have now dropped down again. Meaning that if you were worried that you'd missed out on the best cheap Samsung Galaxy S8 deals, your anxieties have been allayed.

For example, you can now get it for less than £20 per month (although the upfront price has gone up a bit on that one). That isn't a whole lot more than if you were simply buying a SIM-free Samsung S8 handset outright. So even though the Samsung Galaxy S9 isn't much of an improvement on the S8, contract prices on the older phone have gone right down saving you a packet over the S9.

Our comparison chart below lists all the current cheapest prices of Samsung's brilliant 2017 flagship phone. Notwithstanding the release of the S9, Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone X, the Samsung Galaxy S8 remains one of the most impressive phones ever released. Here you can find, filter and compare all of the best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals currently available in the UK.

Underneath the comparison tool, you'll find our editors' selections for all of the best value S8 deals currently available from the major networks, EE, O2, Vodafone and Three.

Filter and compare all of the Galaxy S8 deals available in the UK:

Top 5 best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals on the big networks:

Here we'll walk you through all of the best value Samsung Galaxy S8 deals currently available from EE, Vodafone, O2 and Three in the UK (if you're in the US or Australia, we can help you find the best Galaxy S8 deals for the US and the best Australian Samsung Galaxy S8 deals).

Samsung Galaxy S8 | £70 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 1GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £18pm

£18 per month is obviously fantastic for a phone that's still as good as the Samsung Galaxy S8. And the upfront cost isn't even that bad either, as you'll be way less than £100 at the start. This deal on Vodafone used to be even cheaper though by over £50, so we hope that super low price returns to us quickly. Total cost over 24 months is £502 View this cheap Galaxy S8 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy S8 | FREE upfront | 3GB data | 1000 minutes | Unlimited texts | £23pm

It's a close run thing between this S8 deal and the best 4GB offering on Vodafone for our king of the hill. This one has a little less data and call allowance, so it get's pipped. But at least on this one you get O2's hot Priority rewards and don't have to pay a penny upfront. Total cost over 24 months is £552 View this great value Galaxy S8 deal at Mobile Phones Direct

Samsung Galaxy S8 | £25 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm

Carphone Warehouse and the other retailers under its umbrella have been clearing up of late with this phenomenal Galaxy S8 deal. 4GB a month from Mobiles.co.uk is relatively good and will suit a lot of smartphone users, and we love that you don't have to pay much upfront - reduced by a further tenner with our exclusive 10OFF discount code. It's an easy choice for our current Editor's Pick slot. Total cost over 24 months is £577 View this great value Galaxy S8 deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy S8 | FREE upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33pm

This just overtook the lot as our favourite EE Galaxy S8 tariff with a bigger data allowance. The price has been around for a while, but was offering only 8GB of data each month. That's been bumped up now by Affordable Mobiles to a bountiful 20GB, and there's no need to pay anything upfront either. Total cost over 24 months is £792 Get this Galaxy S8 deal from Affordable Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S8 | £49 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £46pm

This may look expensive, but the Samsung s8 deal on Three just took an extraordinary £300 price drop, thanks to big cuts on the monthly bills and upfront spend. Plus, no other major network currently offers this sheer amount of data. But do you really need 100GB a month? If not, we suggest you look for something else. Total cost over 24 months is £1153 View this S8 deal direct from Three mobile

Samsung Galaxy S8: consider going SIM only

If you’re determined to get yourself a Samsung Galaxy S8, the most economical way of doing it is to buy the phone outright and pair it with a SIM only deal. The £689 RRP is certainly high, but it can still work out a little cheaper on average over the two years - especially now that some retailers are selling it for £100 less than that. Check out our page dedicated to the best unlocked SIM free Galaxy S8 prices.

Samsung Galaxy S8 review

The Galaxy S8 is a brilliant phone - another success for Samsung

Screen size: 5.8-inches | Resolution: 1440 x 2560 | Rear camera: 12MP | Weight: 155g | OS: Android 7 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | External storage: microSD up to 256GB | Battery: 3600mAh

Amazing, large display

Huge power

Great camera

Irritating biometric unlocking

With the Galaxy S8, Samsung is getting nearer and nearer to smartphone perfection - so much so that the Galaxy S9 barely seems to have improved on it. The bezel-less design is something a little bit special in an area of tech that can sometimes feel like it's standing still. There are advancements with the splendid screen and fantastic 12MP camera, too.

Read TechRadar's full Samsung Galaxy S8 review

Samsung Galaxy S8 deals by network

Whatever your favoured network, however much data, calls and texts allowance you need, we've trawled the market to pick out our favourite Galaxy S8 deals below.

