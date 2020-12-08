Samsung Galaxy S21 now looks likely to come without a charger, like the iPhone 12

The Samsung Galaxy S21 launch is expected to take place in a few weeks, but the build-up excitement might have just hit a speed bump - it looks like there won't be a charger or headphones in the box.

The iPhone 12 series was infamous for being the first set smartphones to actually ship without a charger or earphones in the box, in a move that was supposed to reduce Apple’s environmental impact.

New evidence seemingly confirms that Samsung is about to follow suit with the upcoming S21 series that is expected to feature three phones; Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

As the phones prepare to go on sale, a clearance by Brazil’s Anatel (Agência Nacional de Telecomunicações) explicitly mentions that the Samsung Galaxy S21 trio will be sold without a charger or earphones in the box, at least in Brazil.

There’s also a mention of two different 25W adapters, which could be an indication at the charging spec of the chargers that will be sold separately.

Samsung Galaxy S21 certification document mentioning the exclusion of the charger and earphones (in Portuguese) (Image credit: Anatel (via Tecnoblog))

This isn’t the first time we’re hearing about Samsung taking the environmental leap and cutting down on the box contents.

Soon after the iPhone 12 launch, reports from Korea stated that Samsung is also strongly considering doing the same with its next major launch. With this development, it looks like Samsung has reached a decision. It’s still unclear whether the Type-C cable will make the cut.

Moves like these will also allow Samsung to better position its wireless audio and charging products, such as the recently spotted Galaxy Buds Pro . Reduced box sizes also make logistics efficient as significantly more boxes can be shipped per pallet.

Without getting into the debate of how impactful this omission will be, it’s almost certain that Samsung won’t be the last smartphone maker to do so.

For what it’s worth, Android smartphones started making the switch to USB Type-C ports as early as 2015, making the transition a lot easier for customers. However, the fragmentation and inoperability of fast charging standards will continue to be a hindrance for the foreseeable future.

Source: Tecnoblog (in Portuguese), Via GSMArena