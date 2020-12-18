Samsung Galaxy S21 chipset looks set to launch just days before the phone itself

Flagship Samsung phones use different chipsets in different regions - in the Americas and Australia they generally use Qualcomm Snapdragon processors (the most recent of which, the Snapdragon 888, was unveiled in early December), and in Europe and Asia Samsung tends to use its own Exynos line.

The next Exynos chipset, which rumors suggest will be called the Exynos 2100, is coming soon: Samsung has confirmed its next processor is coming on January 12.

We'll likely see this chipset first used in the Samsung Galaxy S21 series of phones which, if rumors are to be believed, is going to debut on January 14, just days after the Exynos event.

Those timings could make sense, as Samsung might use the chipset launch as a way to build hype for the Galaxy S21 unveiling event two days afterwards. But equally it wouldn't be a total surprise if Samsung wanted its new processor to be judged on its own merits, without the S21 comparison, so maybe the phone will actually land later.

We're hoping to get confirmation of the Samsung Galaxy S21 launch date very soon, so we can have a nice relaxing Christmas with our New Year plans already sorted, but let's see what tricks Samsung decides to pull.

Ready for Exynos

#Exynos_is_backA whole new Exynos is coming.January 12th, 2021. pic.twitter.com/d85kT9XvruDecember 18, 2020

Samsung fans frequently complain about Exynos chipsets, as in benchmarking tests they often underperform compared to their Snapdragon counterparts.

This is especially tiring for fans living in Europe or Asia, who get lumped with an inferior product to their global pals, and judging by the replies to the embedded tweet Samsung fans are indeed getting tired of it.

Hopefully the Exynos 2100 - or whatever it ends up being called - will be equal to the Snapdragon 888, so phone fans can find something else about the Samsung Galaxy S21 to criticize.