Samsung Galaxy S11 will likely get 120Hz display option

Since the release of the first Razer Phone back in 2017, many have wondered when we'd see smartphones with high 120Hz refresh rates for their displays become more mainstream.

Well, it seems we won't have to wait much longer – rumors have already suggested that Apple's 2020 iPhones could be getting 120Hz displays, while the OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to get an even smoother screen than the 90Hz ones the Chinese company currently offers with its OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T.

It appears that Samsung is also planning a screen update for its upcoming Galaxy S11 flagship. An unknown user has discovered hidden settings within the beta for Samsung's upcoming One UI update that offer a choice between 60Hz and 120Hz refresh rates, as revealed by noted Twitter leaker @UniverseIce.

It offers three options:1. Turn off the high refresh rate mode and keep 60Hz2. Turn on the high refresh rate mode and keep 120Hz3. Turn on the high refresh rate mode and switch automatically between 60Hz and 120Hz.November 20, 2019

As you can see above, the tipster goes on to explain that a third option is also offered which allows the phone to automatically switch between 60Hz and 120Hz modes depending on context.

While the setting was discovered by a Galaxy Note 9 user, neither that handset nor any of Samsung's other phone displays currently support 120Hz refresh rates.

This would strongly suggest that the South Korean electronics giant is planning to upgrade its phone display technology for the Samsung Galaxy S11 and beyond – could 120Hz support be one of the tenets of Samsung's rumored 'SAMOLED' display? Chances are we won't find out until February 18, 2020.

