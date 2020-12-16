Samsung Galaxy Note 21 now looks a lot more likely to exist

There’s been ongoing rumors and speculation that Samsung is looking to discontinue the Note range while adding the S Pen stylus to other phones. In fact, Samsung itself has now all but confirmed that the S Pen will make it to the Galaxy S21 range, but it seems the Samsung Galaxy Note 21 might still be in the works despite that.

That’s because a Samsung official speaking to Yonhap News (a South Korean news agency) on condition of anonymity, has said "We are preparing to release the Galaxy Note series next year."

And in reference to Samsung’s recent hint that the S Pen would move beyond the Note, they added that this “message does not mean that the Galaxy Note series will be discontinued.”

Its days might still be numbered

Given that Yonhap presumably verified that this actually is a Samsung official, it seems very likely then that there will be a Samsung Galaxy Note 21 – though until Samsung says as much officially we’d still take it with a pinch of salt.

This also doesn’t mean that the Galaxy Note range won’t be discontinued at some point. With Samsung likely adding the stylus to other models it will be a lot less necessary, and with the company’s growing focus on foldable phones there might be no shortage of premium Samsung handsets even without a new Note.

We don’t really know anything about the Samsung Galaxy Note 21 yet, with almost every rumor focusing on whether or not it will be released, but it probably won’t land until August, so we expect plenty more will leak over the coming weeks and months. TechRadar will be sure to cover all the credible rumors, so check back soon.

Want to keep in touch? Sign up for TechRadar's daily newsletter

Via Phone Arena