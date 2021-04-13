Samsung Galaxy A82 leaked images make it look like a Samsung S21 FE

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G's rear camera, which looks much like that of the leaked Samsung A82.

New leaked images and video purportedly show the Samsung Galaxy A82, but unlike its predecessor and contrary to rumors, there’s no innovative camera setup – simply a set of static, rear-facing shooters.

In that sense, the Samsung A82 may end up resembling what we expect the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will look like with its triple-rear cameras in a vertical line.

We got our first looks at the Samsung Galaxy A82 thanks to a series of new leaks, first in an unboxing video posted by SamMobile showing a phone called the Samsung Galaxy A Quantum 2 – a successor to the variant of the Galaxy A71, the Samsung Quantum, that launched in some regions last May.

From the video, the Quantum 2 looks designed similarly to the Samsung A52 and Samsung A72 announced in March, with the same raised camera block but even fewer lenses on the back – a trio, like the Samsung S21. This model comes in a white color and looks to have a slightly curved waterfall screen, volume rocker button and lock button the right, and USB-C port on the bottom (though no 3.5mm headphone jack). Reportedly, the A82’s box contained a 15W fast charger and cable.

(Image credit: Weibo)

Another pair of leaked images (above) appeared in a po st on Chinese social media site Weibo showing off a phone the user claims is the Galaxy A82, which looks a lot like the Quantum 2 above – though in a dark gray color. Presumably, they’re the same phone, though it’s always possible that one is a slight variant of the other and they have differences in specs.

The Samsung Galaxy A80's pop-up camera (Image credit: Future)

Samsung A82: where’s the fun camera?

From these images, it looks like the Samsung A82 will arrive with a very conventional (read: immobile) camera block. We expected the phone to pack a more innovative camera system, like its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy A80, which had a mechanism that flipped the rear cameras forward for selfie shots.

While some leaks suggested the A82 would have a simple punch-hole for its front-facing camera, others hyped up a more novel solutions like a vertical column that points out the back of the phone and swivels up to point forward for selfie shots. Alas, a punch-hole makes a lot more sense (and is surely cheaper to produce). Unless we hear different, we’d expect this solution in the final phone, but we could always be surprised.