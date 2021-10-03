River Plate vs Boca Juniors live stream: how to watch Superclásico anywhere

It's the fiercest derby in world football, an intra-city class war with more flashpoints than Marcos Rojo's teeth. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a River Plate vs Boca Juniors live stream and catch all the action from Superclásico no matter where you are in the world - including ways that you can watch for FREE.

Riots in the stadium and the streets, attacks on players and coaching staff, and a, ahem, colourful emblem or two in the stands are your typical Superclásico fare. But with reigning champions Boca Juniors climbing rapidly up the league table after an abysmal start, this one's got plenty of extra spice.

River Plate vs Boca Juniors live stream Date: Sunday, October 3 Kick-off time: 5pm ART / 4pm ET / 1pm PT / 9pm BST / 7am AEDT Venue: Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti, Belgrano, Buenos Aires Free global live stream: Fanatiz FREE trial US live stream: FREE Paramount Plus trial Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

It looks like club legend Sebastián Battaglia was indeed the right man to steady the Genoese ship, and Boca now sit in sixth place, five points behind their arch-rivals having been winless and all the way down in 24th in mid-August.

It's been seven years since Los Millonarios last tasted league glory, and though it's Taleres who currently occupy top spot, there would be uproar if River Plate weren't able to fully capitalize on those dreadful results that marred the beginning of Boca's season.

Braian Romero and Julián Álvarez have been banging in goals for fun for River, while Luis Vázquez is Boca's top marksman with just two, so this should be a good day for the home fans. However, there's nothing like a local derby to flip the tables.

Here's how to watch a River Plate vs Boca Juniors live stream today from anywhere in the world.

More unmissable football: how to watch a Champions League live stream

River Plate vs Boca Juniors FREE live stream

The largely South American football-focused streaming service Fanatiz is showing River Plate vs Boca Juniors to fans based all around the world. If you're not familiar with the platform, it has the rights for a dizzying array of competitions, most notably the Copa Libertadores, Argentina Primera División, Turkish Super Lig, French Ligue 1 and Brasileirão. The content available differs from country-to-country and is often exclusively in Spanish, but River Plate vs Boca Juniors is being streamed everywhere except in Argentina and Brazil. As such, there's a huge number of different plans and prices to choose from depending on where you are. The good news is that you can try before you buy by taking advantage of the 7-day Fanatiz FREE trial that's available to new users. The service is also compatible with a wide range of different devices, including phones, laptops, tablets, Chromecast, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Android TV. To learn more, sign up and watch, get yourself over to the Fanatiz website.

Related: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch River Plate vs Boca Juniors from abroad

You might run into a problem trying to access your domestic live stream service if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking - best thought of as a kind of digital border.

But we can help you get back to your preferred Superclásico live stream in no time at all. Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be up and running with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream River Plate vs Boca Juniors anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch River Plate vs Boca Juniors: live stream soccer in the US for free