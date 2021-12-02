Report: Google Pixel Watch coming in 2022

The Google Pixel Watch, a long-rumored smartwatch that will show off the absolute best of the Wear OS platform, might finally debut in 2022.

A new report from Insider, which quotes a source familiar with the project, claims that the Pixel Watch will arrive in 2022. The report doesn't offer details on when in the year.

Despite using its Pixel line of smartphones to showcase the latest version of its Android software, Google has never made a smartwatch to highlight its various wearable operating systems. The new report says this new smartwatch will demonstrate the absolute best features of Wear OS.

The smartwatch, the report adds, is being worked on in Google's Pixel hardware group, and isn't connected to Fitbit, which the company bought earlier this year.

Another source speaking to The Verge said the device is expected to cost more than Fitbit's line of products and could compete with the Apple Watch line of devices.

We don't know much about what features we should expect, but these new reports claim that it will feature a heart rate monitor and basic step tracking. It'll need more than that, though, to compete with the Apple Watch.

Google hasn't commented publicly on the report. If and when they do, it's unlikely to happen before Google IO 2022 in May.

