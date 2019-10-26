Regis Prograis vs Josh Taylor live stream: how to watch the fight online from anywhere

With legal disputes that threatened to put a block on tonight's fight now resolved, America’s WBA champion Regis Prograis takes on Scotland’s IBF champion Josh Taylor tonight at the O2 in London. It's being highly anticipated, and you can make sure you don't miss out by following our Prograis vs Taylor live stream guide.

Prograis had filed a lawsuit over late payments against Comosa, the organisers of tonight's super-lightweight World Boxing Super Series final, but the action is now thankfully set to place in a ring rather than a law court.

Prograis vs Taylor - where and when Prograis vs Taylor will take place today (Saturday, October 26) at the O2 Arena in London as the headline fight. The undercard is set to start at 6pm BST local time, with the ring walks for this unification fight expected to start at around 10pm BST (so 5pm ET, 2pm PT) immediately after Chisora vs Price.

The hype is building around Taylor, who is now unbeaten in 15 fights. Tonight represents the biggest challenge of the tall and rangy Edinburgh-born boxer's career, coming up against a more experienced opponent who also stands undefeated, with 24 wins under his belt.

Prograis has been installed as 8-13 favourite with the bookmakers, but many pundits see it as a fight too close to call. The New Orleans native will have to contend with a crowd firmly in support of Taylor tonight. Nevertheless, having had to contend with the devastation and displacement caused by hurricane Katrina when he was a teenager in order to make it as a boxer, a hostile arena is highly unlikely to phase the 30-year-old.

Read on to find out how to live stream Prograis vs Taylor boxing from absolutely anywhere.

Live stream Prograis vs Taylor from outside your country

In the UK or North America (where DAZN has you sorted) tonight? Then scroll just a little further down this page and we'll tell you who's broadcasting the boxing from where you are. As well as some bad news for those Down Under.

But if you're abroad this weekend then you'll need another way to watch and avoid possible geo-blocking. That's where using a VPN comes in.

Short for Virtual Private Networking, it's an ideal piece of software that allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. They're are also really handy if you're concerned about streaming safely on the web, thanks to the encryption they use to hide your details. And the best won't log your personal information, either. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and so know what the best VPN services currently are. ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Plus it's really fast, secure and a doddle to use. Check out Express VPN and get 49% off and 3 months FREE with an annual plan.

How to watch the Prograis vs Taylor fight: UK stream

British fight fans looking to watch tonight's fight will need to go down the pay-per-view route, with Sky Box Office holding exclusive broadcast rights to the main event and its undercard. It's priced at £19.95 to purchase. With that you'll get reruns of the fight as well, so you can even watch it again – if it's as good as it's looking it will be. The undercard action is set to begin at 6pm with the Prograis vs Taylor fight due to commence around 10pm. Not in the UK? Then you'll need a VPN to watch this live stream as if you were back at home

How to live stream Prograis vs Taylor in the US

Streaming service DAZN continues to lap up must-watch events, including all tonight's action from the O2 in London. If you're not already a subscriber, you can sign up to DAZN at its website. A contract will set you back $19.99 per month and the channel is promising 'over 70 fight nights per year' - that's where a $99 one-year contract looks like far better value. For current subscribers, the fight is already included as part of your plan. If signing up to DAZN appeals but you're outside the US this weekend, then using a VPN will let you watch like you're back at home. Tonight's undercard is set to begin at 10am PT and 1pm ET, with the Prograis vs Taylor face off slated for a 5pm ET, 2pm PT start.

How to watch a Prograis vs Taylor live stream in Canada for FREE

As with the US, DAZN is the channel holding the cards in Canada, too. But unlike South of the border, Canadians are also offered a one month free trial. Subscriptions are $20 per month or $150 annually at present. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to watch the fight in Australia