Realme GT 2 global launch date confirmed for MWC 2022

Audio player loading…

If you’ve been waiting for the Realme GT 2 or its sibling the Realme GT 2 Pro then your wait is almost over, as the company has confirmed that these phones will get their global announcement at MWC 2022 on February 28.

This news was delivered during the announcement of the Realme 9 Pro range, so February is a busy month for Realme, with its latest mid-range smartphone series having just been announced and the high-end Realme GT 2 range just weeks away.

That said, you don’t have to wait until MWC 2022 to learn all about the Realme GT 2 range, as the company actually announced the phones in China back in January.

So the fact that a global launch is happening confirms that these phones will soon be more widely available, but the main new details we’re expecting to learn include exactly when and where you’ll be able to buy the Realme GT 2 and its sibling, and how much they’ll cost.

For reference, the original Realme GT cost €449 (around $550 / £390 / AU$710), so despite these being high-end phones they’re likely to significantly undercut the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S22 range and the iPhone 13 range. They also probably won’t be as widely available though.

A Realme GT 2 Pro (Image credit: Realme)

Analysis: what we know about the Realme GT 2

So while we’re waiting on price and availability details, we already know almost all the specs of the Realme GT 2 range.

The standard model has a 6.62-inch 1080 x 2400 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, a triple-lens rear camera headlined by a 50MP sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 65W charging.

The Realme GT 2 Pro has a 6.7-inch 1440 x 3216 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery with 65W charging, and a triple-lens camera with a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide one, and a 3MP microscope camera that can magnify objects by up to 40x.