You'll need to charge the Apple Watch every day, confirms Tim Cook

Prior estimates had given the Apple Watch a battery life of about a day, but now Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that you will indeed be putting the smartwatch on its charger every night before bed.

The announcement was made yesterday at the WSJD Live conference, where Tim Cook was interviewed on stage by Wall Street Journal editor in chief Gerard Baker.

When questioned about the battery life of the Apple Watch, Cook declined to go into detail but did reveal that "we think people are going to use it so much you will wind up charging it daily."

Is it a wind up?

Since the reveal of the Apple Watch there has been a lot of speculation about the battery life. Rival smartwatches like the Moto 360 need charging every night, while the Pebble and Pebble Steel smartwatches manage to eke out seven days of battery life, though this is at the cost of some more advanced features along with black and white displays.

Tim Cook's confirmation that the Apple Watch will need to be charged every day might be disappointing to some, but it's not too much of a surprise considering the amount of features that it comes with.

Let's just hope that it's as quick to charge as the iPhone 6.