New smartwatch concept is what the Galaxy Gear should have been

If you thought there weren't any more tech companies left to join the smartwatch race, think again.

A Weibo (China's version of Twitter) user named zhang109 posted new images of a Mwatch smartwatch concept by Meizu.

From the pics, it seems the Chinese firm has designs on create a smartwatch with a curved display.

The Mwatch renderings also included a few forthcoming specs, noting the wearable device will feature a 2.4-inch display with a 480 x 640 pixel resolution. On the watch's bent frame, users would find physical buttons and a 5-megapixel autofocus camera for some wrist-fired photos.

Curvaceous (credit: Weibo)

Mmm watch

The Mwatch specifications also included Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC. What's more, Meizu apparently hopes to add support for more than 5,000 apps, which likely means they'll be of the Android variety, similar to the Neptune Pine.

Developing a smartwatch with a curved display seems to be the Holy Grail of the hardware world.

Even Samsung and LG, who put out gigantic, curved Ultra HD 4K TVs out for display at CES 2014 haven't rolled curved displays into anything smaller than a smartphone. It will be mesmerizing to see Meizu can pull off a curved screen when no one else has done it.