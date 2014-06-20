Latest LG G Watch leak craves Android Wear on a phone

Why not take another peek before next week

It's getting mighty close to the LG G Watch's expected official reveal at Google IO 2014. Just in case you haven't peeked at the new smartwatch enough, a new image has leaked, potentially confirming some of its rumored specs.

Once again LG's upcoming wearable appeared on the web, this time in an image anonymously uploaded to Imgur.

From the photo, we can see the smartwatch is pleading for its owner to install Android Wear. The G Watch is expected to be the first in a new line of wearables that will connect natively with Android smartphones.

In the same image we can also see the watch is connected to a charger cable that appears to fit the bill for a microUSB connector.

Google to have a watch-full year

By now we know almost all about the Android Wear smartwatch since a spec sheet leaked on June 10. The smartwatch will purportedly come with a 1.6-inch 280 x 280 display, 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage.

Curiously it seems the G Watch will be powered by a Snapdragon 400 chipset, which thus far has been used in smartphones and tablets such as the Motorola Moto G and Lenovo Yoga Tablet 10 HD+.

Equipped with a 400mAh battery, leaked charts show the watch could last for 36 hours on standby and top back off to a full charge in 2 hours. Externally the G Watch should measure 37.9 x 46.5 x 9.95 mm.

Presumably the LG G Watch will be available though the Google Play Store starting July 7. Meanwhile, prior reports have suggested it will retail for £180 (about US$301, AU$322).

At the same time we've got our eyes set on a higher-end Moto 360 that could show its OLED clock face alongside the LG G Watch. Motorola's first smartwatch is expected to be a pricey device at $250 (about £149, AU$270) thanks partially to its stainless steel housing and steel or leather band options.