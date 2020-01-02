Plusnet's new cheap broadband deal effectively costs just £12.83 a month

Christmas is out of the way, the new year has dawned and what other way is there to celebrate a brand new decade other than getting a new broadband deal.

But before you explode with excitement at the prospect of a new internet plan, you have to choose which one to go for. And with its brand new position as the UK's cheapest broadband deal by a long way, Plusnet is looking like an obvious choice.

Thanks to the addition of £50 in cashback on top of its already cheap offer, Plusnet's ADSL plan now costs an effective £12.83 a month!

With speeds averaging 10Mb, you will be slightly limited in what you can do, making this the ideal plan for people just needing emails, general internet searches and basic streaming. But there's no getting away from the fact that this is ridiculously cheap for home internet.

We've listed everything you need to know about the UK's cheapest broadband plan below. However, if the speeds are a major deal breaker for you, see what the best fibre broadband deals around look like.

This cheap Plusnet broadband deal in full:

Plusnet Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | 10Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £17 per month | FREE activation | £50 cashback

After you take into account that £50 cashback, you're essentially only paying £12.83 a month for this broadband deal. That comes in waaay below the rest of the competition right now, offering the UK's cheapest broadband deal by a fair stretch. However, you are limited to speeds averaging 10Mb.



Expires on Wednesday, January 8View Deal

What other broadband deals are available right now?

Not a fan of the Plusnet broadband deal above? Not to worry, there are a number of other great options if you're willing to spend a bit more.

Vodafone's Superfast fibre 2 plan seems like the obvious choice for anyone needing fibre, coming in at just £23 a month. That's the same cost as Vodafone's cheaper fibre plan, effectively getting you a free boost to your speeds.

Or, if you're looking for something from BT, it's Fibre Essential plan will be the way to go right now. It offers speeds averaging 36Mb at a price of just £24.99 - a cost below what we usually see from BT.