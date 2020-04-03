Plusnet has the cheapest broadband deals in the UK for both ADSL and fibre

Plusnet is usually an obvious choice if you're looking for a broadband deal, but currently the provider is blowing the competition out of the water.

So if your broadband contract is about to expire why not get one of the UK's cheapest broadband deals, courtesy of Plusnet.

This Plusnet broadband deal offers average download speeds of 10Mb for just £17.99 a month, and an included £60 Mastercard!

As the speeds only average 10Mb, you will be slightly limited in what you can do. So this plan is best suited for people who just need basic streaming, emails or general internet searches rather than a busy household.

For those who need something faster, Plusnet also has the cheapest fibre plan in the UK. It costs £22.99 a month for speeds averaging 36Mb and like the offer above, it comes with a Mastercard - £70 this time.

Need more information before you make a decision? Keep reading, although we will say that if this isn't for you, make sure to check out our best fibre broadband deals guide.

This cheap Plusnet broadband deal in full:

Plusnet Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | 10Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £17.99 per month | FREE activation | £60 Reward Card

Not only is this one of the cheapest broadband deals in the UK right now, it also comes with a handy pre-paid £60 Reward Card! The only thing you might have to compromise on are the speeds, but this is an incredibly cheap broadband deal.



Plusnet Unlimited Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 36Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £22.99 per month | FREE activation | £70 Reward Card

Need something faster? Plusnet's fibre plan comes in at £22.99 a month but when you throw in that £70 Mastercard, you're effectively paying just £19.10 for speeds averaging 36Mb. That makes this the UK's cheapest fibre plan.

What other broadband deals are available right now?

Is the above deal not for you? Don't worry, there are plenty of other options for you too.

Vodafone's Superfast fibre 2 plan seems like the obvious choice for anyone needing fibre, giving you average download speeds of 63Mb and costing you just £22.95 a month. And if you're a Vodafone customer, it will be £3 less - just watch the 24 month contracts.

Looking for something from BT instead? its Fibre 1 plan will get you speeds averaging 50Mb at a price of £28.99 - a cost below what we usually see from BT.