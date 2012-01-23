Picnik image editing service to close

Picnik, the online image editing service, has announced it will be closing the site on April 19, 2012.

The service was bought by Google in 2010, and offered both a free service and a premium service.

Users of the premium service will get a full refund of the $24.95, no matter when the subscription was due to run out. Everyone else will be able to use the premium service for free until the closing date.

Picnik Takeout has been launched to easily download photos to your desktop in zip files, while photos can also be transferred across to Google+. Takeout can be used as many times as necessary until April 19.

Features

Users can expect to use Touch-up, Textures and more for free until the services closes. Other tools include the ability to auto-fix, crop, rotate and use several digital filters inluding "Lomo-ish" and "Orton-ish". Many of the photo-editing features that could be found in Picnik can now be used in Google+ through its Creative Kit.

Writing on the Picnik blog, the company said "Since joining Google in 2010, the Picnik team has been working on Picnik while helping to create photo editing magic in Google's products. But now we get to focus on even awesomer things."

Once the site closes, any images stored on Picnik will not be available, so users are advised to transfer or download any images before April 19.