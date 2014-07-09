Olympus E-PL6 finally arrives in the UK, just a year after launch

Olympus has announced that the PEN Lite E-PL6 will be available to UK consumers, more than a year after it was introduced to the Japanese market.

In what Olympus is marketing as an "Expression Kit", the E-PL6 will come with a FlashAir card which makes the camera Wi-Fi enabled as well as the world's slimmest pancake zoom lens. The 14-42mm offers an equivalent of 28-84mm in 35mm terms.

The camera inherits a lot of the technology from the top-of-the-line OM-D series, such as the 16.1 million pixel Four Thids sensor.

Other interesting features include 18 creative filters for adding effects to both stills and full HD movies, a sensitivity range which goes up to ISO 25600 and the capability to create stop-motion videos using interval shooting.

Next in line

The name of the camera suggests it is a replacement for the Olympus PEN E-PL5, which has been on the market for some time. It appears to only be an incremental upgrade to its predecessor though.

As with other PEN series cameras, the E-PL6 is compatible with the large range of Micro Four Thirds lenses and accessories. Unlike the OM-D series, there is no inbuilt viewfinder, but one can be purchased separately and attached via the camera's hotshoe.

The PEN E-PL6 price will be around £429 (including FlashAir card and pancake zoom lens), and will be available in black or white from mid July.