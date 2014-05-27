World Cup boost for Windows Phone fans as ITV Player lands in time for Rio

Rejoice, football-loving Windows Phone 8 users! The ITV Player app has just landed on your platform allowing you to leave the house more often during the World Cup.

The catch-up app arrives just a couple of weeks before the tournament begins in Brazil, offering live streaming of ITV1 ITV2, ITV3, ITV4 and CITV.

That means users will be able to tune into ITVs live games from the tournament without being glued to their (or their local pub's) television set.

As well as live content, users will also be able to catch up on the last 30 days of programming on demand.

Full house for Windows Phone

The arrival of ITV Player on Windows Phone 8 and 8.1 devices like Nokia's Lumia range now means users of Microsoft's mobile OS can access the full quota of catch up services from the UK's terrestrial broadcasts.

BBC iPlayer, 4oD and Demand 5 were previously available. However, the platform is still without Sky Go and Virgin's TV Anywhere.

Rumours the CITV portion of the ITV Player app may be streaming a special hosting a panel show featuring children analysing England's poor defending during the World Cup are yet to be confirmed.

Via Recombu